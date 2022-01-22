He also talks about working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel and what it was like meeting and then working with Joel Coen.

With writer-director Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth now playing in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Alex Hassell about making the William Shakespeare adaptation. As Matt perfectly summarized in his glowing review for The Tragedy of Macbeth, the story follows Macbeth (Denzel Washington), a celebrated warrior and general in service of the King, Duncan (Brendan Gleeson). While returning to camp, Macbeth and his friend and fellow general Banquo (Bertie Carvel) come across three witches (Kathryn Hunter), who prophesize that Macbeth will become king, but that Banquo will be father to a line of kings. Macbeth relays this information to his wife (Frances McDormand), who schemes that Macbeth should murder Duncan when he comes to stay at their home and then ascend to the throne. Macbeth agrees and the prophecy is fulfilled, but in his quest to maintain power, he goes on a murderous rampage that eventually has him at war with his countrymen. The film also stars Corey Hawkins and Harry Melling.

During the interview, Alex Hassell talked about why Shakespeare’s writing has stood the test of time, what it was like meeting and then working with Joel Coen, his reaction to the aesthetic choices made for the film like everything being on a soundstage and shooting in black and white, how he got cast, working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, and more. In addition, he shares some fun but embarrassing stories from making Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain, which was his first time being on a movie set.

Watch what Alex Hassell had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Tragedy of Macbeth is now playing in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+

Alex Hassell

What does he remember about making Cold Mountain and having it be his first movie role?

How did he get cast in The Tragedy of Macbeth?

What was it like meeting Joel Coen for the first time?

What was his reaction to the aesthetic choices being made for the film like everything being on a soundstage and shooting in black and white?

What it was like working with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel?

What he loves about this version of the film.

What is it about William Shakespeare’s writing that has made it stand the test of time?

