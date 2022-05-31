Alex Pettyfer’s production company, Dark Dreams Entertainment, has a three-picture deal with production company Infinity Hill, according to Deadline. The upcoming deal will produce the projects Blurred, The Contortionist’s Handbook, and The Weekend.

Dark Dreams has produced films, such as Echo Boomers starring Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger; Collection, starring Pettyfer and Shakira Barrera; and has several projects currently in pre-production. One of the most recently announced films includes Hunters in the Dark, which is to be based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne.

Infinity Hill is a well-renowned international film and television production company located in the United Kingdom, Los Angeles, and Buenos Aires. Some of the company’s productions include The Doorman, starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno; Nasha Natasha, starring Natalia Oreiro; A Bit of Light, starring Anna Paquin and Ray Winstone; Argentina, 1985, featuring Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani; and more. A popular TV production by Infinity Hill includes Staged, a British comedy series featuring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Blurred is expected to be a thriller set in Paris by Waiting for Anya writer and director, Ben Cookson. The Weekend will follow model and actress Suzy Miller’s first marriage to James Hunt and her second to Richard Burton. Pettyfer is set to star in Blurred and will also play Burton in The Weekend.

The project with the most details out at this point is The Contortionist’s Handbook. Based on the 2002 debut novel by Craig Clevenger, the story follows John Dolan Vincent a forger who enjoys mathematics and has a proclivity for drugs. He finds himself in a constant state of reinvention to escape institutionalization and keep the legal and mental health authorities off of his trail. His life of running leads to trouble with the Los Angeles underground and endangers the only person who knows his name. With the hospital evaluator seemingly catching on to his lies, Vincent questions what his next move should be and whether his flight from his problems is even worth the cost.

Pettyfer is no stranger to the film industry. The British actor and model made his acting debut in 2006 with the film Stormbreaker. In 2009, he starred in Beastly, a romantic fantasy drama based on a novel of the same name. Pettyfer went on to play the part of 19-year-old Adam, a male stripper, in 2012’s Magic Mike. His most recent role is in the Netflix series The I-Land where he plays the main role. It was released in September 2019.

Pettyfer’s experience of years spent acting and modeling has certainly proven he knows how the film business works. With three film projects in the works and a great partnership between these companies, it’ll be interesting to see how things go. Hopefully, the actor’s ambitions will be successful.

