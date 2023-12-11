The Big Picture Lionsgate's upcoming supernatural thriller, Sunrise, starring Guy Pearce and Alex Pettyfer, is set to be a must-watch for horror and thriller fans.

The atmospheric trailer reveals a rural town plagued by a vampire and a secret pact involving victims tied to a tree.

Director Andrew Baird, known for his work on music videos, brings his horror and thriller expertise to his third directing effort.

If you’re the kind of person who loves to kick off the year with thriller and horror-movie vibes, you’ll be glad to know that one of 2024’s earliest releases is already looking like a must-watch. Lionsgate allowed Collider to debut the exclusive new trailer and unveil the release date for their upcoming Sunrise, a supernatural thriller starring Guy Pearce (The Clearing) and Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike). The movie will have a simultaneous release in theaters and on digital on-demand on January 19.

The atmospheric trailer for Sunrise reveals that there’s something lurking in the rural town that is patrolled by the deputy sheriff played by Pettyfer. The thing is, it’s a little harder to deal with a problem when the thing that’s causing it is a vampire. It’s also hard when the town has a secret pact in which they feed the beast regularly with victims tied to a tree, and the sheriff finds that out in the worst way possible. To say that all hell will break loose in Sunrise is kind of a given. The question is how the people from the town will be able to end the curse that seems to have befallen them for so long. Amidst all the chaos, Pearce’s character Reynolds seems to have his own ideas of what to do about the vampire while also keeping some secrets of his own.

Who Is Making and Starring On 'Sunrise?'

Sunrise is helmed by Andrew Baird, a director who rose to prominence after taking the reins of music videos from celebrated artists like The Weeknd, Korn and Avenged Sevenfold. Since those artists often play around with horror and thriller tropes, it was a natural next step for Baird to start putting out short movies and feature films, and that’s what he did. Sunrise is his third directing effort after Zone 414 and One Way.

The screenplay of Sunrise is written by Ronan Blaney, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA for his work on the short film Boogaloo and Graham. He also wrote the screenplay for Love Bite, Don’t Go and A Good Woman Is Hard to Find. The cast of Sunrise also features Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), Kurt Yaeger (Quantum Leap), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), William Gao (Heartstopper), Forrest Bothwell (Mothering Sunday), Richard Pettyfer (Pennyworth), Riley Chung (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Chike Chan (Everest) and Teddy Parker (God’s Crooked Lines).

Sunrise premieres in theaters and on Digital/on Demand on January 19 in the U.S. You can check out the exclusive trailer above and the poster below: