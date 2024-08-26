Alex Proyas is an Australian filmmaker who specializes in grim, noirish films, usually featuring sci-fi, fantasy, and the supernatural. His most famous films are the '90s gems Dark City and The Crow, which are typical of his style. He favors dark, Gothic themes with philosophical undertones, often about the nature of reality, human consciousness, and the struggle between good and evil. Aesthetically, Proyas's films tend to be visually imaginative, atmospheric, and dark. "To me, the ultimate creative thrill of making a film is not so much capturing the real world but creating a world that only exists in my head," he has said.

At their best, the director's projects are unique and iconoclastic, bucking trends and hewing to a singular vision. They don't all succeed (2016's Gods of Egypt was a total mess) but they're usually intriguing and creative. For this reason, Proyas's filmography is worth checking out. In light of the recent release of the remake of The Crow, here are his ten strongest projects, ranked.

7 'Gods of Egypt' (2016)

Starring Brenton Thwaites, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Gerard Butler

"Steal from a god? Only a madman would try such a thing." By far Proyas's most critically reviled project, this fantasy adventure centers on a mortal hero named Bek (Brenton Thwaites), who, alongside the god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) embarks on a quest to save the world from the chaos unleashed by Set (Gerard Butler), the god of darkness. After Set blinds Horus and takes over the throne, plunging the empire into chaos, Bek steals one of Horus's eyes, setting in motion a daring plan to restore order.

The concept is intriguing with its riff of real Egyptian methodology, but the execution is decidedly lackluster. The script is filled with predictable dialogue, and the storyline borrows a little closely from movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Clash of the Titans. Even the inclusion of stars from Game of Thrones and 300 feels gimmicky, distracting from the experience rather than adding to it. Finally, shoddy special effects undermine what potential was leftover. In short, an awful missed opportunity.

6 'Garage Days' (2002)

Starring Kick Gurry and Maya Stange

Close

"Where are we going to get $1200?" In a pivot from Proyas's usual dark-edged storytelling, Garage Days is a sunny coming-of-age comedy about a struggling rock band chasing fame and fortune in Sydney, Australia. They struggle with internal conflicts and personal insecurities, all the while trying to stay united through their shared passion for music. The main character is Freddy (Kick Gurry), the band's charismatic lead singer, who navigates the trials of love, ambition, and the pitfalls of show business.

There are some fun elements at play here, like the unexpected camera tricks, quirky style, and general visual flair. This is most evident during a hallucinatory scene where some of the characters have an LSD trip. Unfortunately, one-dimensional characters test the viewer's patience, with some of the band members verging on outright stereotypes. Overall, while Garage Days isn't as disastrous as Gods of Egypt, it offers little to warrant a viewing.

5 'Knowing' (2009)

Starring Nicolas Cage and Rose Byrne

"I found evidence of a series of super-flares from a star in the outer-Pleiades's region." Nicolas Cage leads this sci-fi thriller as John Koestler, a professor who discovers a time capsule containing a list of seemingly random numbers. Upon closer examination, he realizes that the numbers accurately predict past and future global disasters. As John races against time to decipher the remaining predictions, he uncovers a prophecy that suggests an impending apocalypse.

Knowing is not quite the thoughtful eco-thriller it aspires to be, but it's a decent slice of pulp entertainment, anchored by Cage's performance. Proyas confidently ratchets up the tension throughout, serving up some tense scenes like a plane crash and a catastrophic subway accident. Plus, striking visuals and a hefty dose of biblical imagery add to the mystery. Some of the scientific details are fairly wacky, but fans of this subgenre should find enough here to hold their attention.

4 'Spirits of the Air: Gremlins of the Clouds' (1987)

Starring Michael Lake, Norman Boyd and Rhys Davis