IMDb TV has revealed a brand new trailer for Season 2 of the action spy series Alex Rider along with the announcement of its premiere date. The upcoming return of the breakout spy series will be on December 3. The story follows the titular Alex Rider, a teenager who has unknowingly been trained since a young age to be a spy.

The second season picks up with Alex, played by Otto Farrant, shaken by the events that occurred in the first season, which is shown throughout the brand new trailer, as he desperately tries to return to a normal life. When his close friend's father is attacked, however, he is pulled back into the world of espionage as he goes face-to-face with the tech billionaire Damian Cray, played by Toby Stephens.

Along with Farrant and Stephens, the series cast also includes Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Marli Siu as Kyra, Rakie Ayola as Jo Byrne, and Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance.

The Alex Rider series began as a spy novel series in 2000 written by British author Anthony Horowitz and is still ongoing with a total of 13 books with the latest entry, Nightshade, being released in 2020. The first season of the television series premiered in June 2020 and was renewed in November of the same year. The upcoming season will be adapting the fourth book in the series, Eagle Strike.

“After the success of Season One, I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to reassemble our fantastic cast for this second, action-packed adventure…with the added bonus of Toby Stephens in a key role,” said Horowitz. The show is produced by Eleventh Hour Films and written by Guy Burt, who also serves as executive producer with Horowitz and alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Season 2 of Alex Rider will be available to stream exclusively on the service starting Friday, December 3. Watch the trailer for the upcoming second season of the breakout spy series as well as read its synopsis down below:

In Season Two, Alex is still reeling from the traumatic events at Point Blanc, and desperately wants to return to a normal life. But when his new friend Sabina’s father, journalist Ed Pleasance, is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, the man who may have killed his uncle, Alex reluctantly finds himself drawn back into the world of international espionage. Cut loose from his one-time allies within shadowy MI6 division The Department, Alex discovers a link between Ed, a dangerous hacker known as Smoking Mirror, and tech billionaire Damian Cray. With the help of his guardian Jack and trusted friend Tom, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions, the answer to which may be locked within Cray’s latest product, the global phenomenon video game 'Feathered Serpent.' This season is based on the fourth book in the franchise, 'Eagle Strike.'

