IMDb TV’s Alex Rider is making its return for a second season, and it looks like things are deadlier than ever for the series’ young hero. The streamer has released a new trailer for the second season of the spy drama, based on the young adult book series by Anthony Horowitz, and it looks like the action-adventure series isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to throwing its titular hero (played by Otto Farrant) into the deep end.

The new trailer plays out in typical young adult drama fashion, seeing young Alex Rider attempting to balance life as a student with new secret missions, espionage, and with plenty of people coming after him. Still reeling from the events of the first season, the boy is making a valiant attempt at returning to a normal life and making friends — but when the father of his newest friend, Sabina (Charithra Chandran), is attacked by the man who may have killed his uncle, things quickly spiral out of control as Alex discovers a connection between Sabina’s father, a dangerous hacker, and tech innovator and billionaire Damian Cray (Toby Stephens).

Based on the fourth book in the Alex Rider series, Eagle Strike, the young boy must unravel a sinister political plot that could have deadly repercussions, all locked inside a seemingly innocent product: a video game.

Alex Rider’s second season also stars Marli Siu and Rakie Ayola, and sees the return of Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure as heads of the secretive Department of Special Operations, as well as Brenock O’Connor and Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Tom and Jack, Alex’s friends and confidantes in his mission to save the world.

IMDb TV’s series is the second attempt at adapting the Alex Rider series for the screen, with arguably more success than its 2006 film counterpart starring Alex Pettyfer. Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, as well as Guy Burt, who also serves as series writer.

Alex Rider season two premieres on IMDb TV in the United States and United Kingdom on December 3, and will be available as an Amazon Original in Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Latin America on the same day. Check out the brand new trailer below.

