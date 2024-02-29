The Big Picture Alex Rider 's action-packed third season premieres on April 5, with familiar faces and thrilling new additions joining the cast.

We have some great news for all of you Ride-r-dies out there as Amazon Freevee has announced that its action-packed series, Alex Rider will return for a third season on April 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. The high-octane eight-episode batch will serve as an adaptation to Anthony Horowitz’s fifth novel in his Alex Rider series and be the last installment to air on Amazon Freevee after having been bounced from Prime Video to IMDb TV for its first two seasons, respectively. Along with the exciting release reveal, fans are also being treated to a plot synopsis and a lineup of images that capture the faces — both fresh and familiar — that will be involved in the third season.

Starring Otto Farrant (Edge of the World) in the titular role, Season 3 of Alex Rider sees the young spy closer than he’s ever been to bringing down the criminal enterprise known as Scorpia. Racing against the clock to keep the world safe from Scorpia’s super-weapon, the “Invisible Sword,” Alex doesn’t shy away from taking matters into his own hands with the help of his besties, Tom (Brenock O’Connor, Game of Thrones), and Kyra (Marli Siu, Everything I Know About Love). But the deeper he digs, the more the teenage agent will uncover by way of secrecy and deception from both Scorpia and the Department of Special Operations.

The image drop that coincides with the Alex Rider return reveal, features a peek at the quartet at the center of all the action: Alex (Farrant), Tom (O’Connor), Kyra (Siu), and Jack (RonkẹAdékọluẹ́jọ́). Ready for whatever lies ahead of them on their quest to prevent Scorpia from wreaking havoc on the entire globe, a set of standalones and group shots see the four crew members up to the task. There’s also the return of Stephen Dillane's (Game of Thrones) Alan Blunt, who can be seen dressed to the nines in a suit, tie, and pristinely manicured beard, as well as Vicky McClure’s (Line of Duty) Mrs. Jones, as serious and insightful as ever.

Who Will Be Joining The Cast Of ‘Alex Rider’s Third Season?

Along with the familiar returning faces of Farrant and the rest of the leading ensemble, the latest pictures also give us a first look at some newbies, including Sofia Helin (Lust) as Julia Rothman, Kevin McNally (The Crown), as Max Grendel, and Emmet Byrne (Burning Wishes) as Jay Harris who had a very short appearance during an earlier season. Not included in the gallery but set to also join the call sheet are Shelley Conn (Gen V) as Laura Kellner and Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves) as Nile.

Gear up to tackle a brand-new adventure when Alex Rider returns for another mission on April 5. In the meantime, you can stream the previous two seasons on Prime Video.

