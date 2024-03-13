The Big Picture Alex Rider's final season promises to deliver action-packed thrills as he uncovers shocking truths about his father's mysterious past.

Trust is tested as Alex is faced with enemies old and new, threatening to derail his mission to save Britain from a deadly weapon.

The final season's focus on Scorpia will challenge everything viewers thought they knew, as secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested.

The end is here for Alex Rider, but the young British spy plans to go out just like he came in -- with a lot of action. The trailer for the third and final season of the spy thriller teases a lot for Alex as he battles the latest threat to Britain as something shocking about his father comes up. While pursuing the truth about his father's mysterious life and death, Alex meets new players who take his game to another level, but what if the promises they've made him are ruses, and they are just using him? What if they were not the good kind people they wanted him to believe they were? Will this realization stand in the way of his duty?

The trailer opens with dialogue from Julia Rothman (Sofia Helin), a new player who takes Alex under her wing. "At last, the real Alex Rider...." she trails, revealing a clever wordplay that reminds the viewer of the last season and some mysteries it will tackle. Viewers don't know some things about Alex, and the season promises to reveal all in due time. Julia promises answers to Alex's most burning question -- everything about his late father. With this promise, Alex follows Julia, but the trailer teases complicated truths. What if Alex doesn't like what he learns about his father? Trust is key and in the world of spies, it is almost not guaranteed, but lucky for Alex, he has a core group of people he can trust.

Villains, however, don't care about parental struggles and before Alex can get answers about his father, his greatest enemy -- Scorpio -- is back at it. This time they've developed a weapon of mass destruction that can "wipe out entire cities." It is quite dangerous because it targets the heart, one of the most important parts of the human body. They plan to extort the government, which enlists Alex and several people to end this threat once and for all. The truth can be complicated, and the truth is that Alex has ties to both organizations that run deeper than he knows. Everyone is lying to him, but lies have a way of coming out, especially when parties are working at cross purposes. The trailer drops the biggest bombshell when Alex says he knows how his father died. John Rider was murdered, and Alex Rider knows who did it.

Season 3 Is the Last One For 'Alex Rider'

Based on Anthony Horowitz's books, Alex Rider takes a young untrained British teenager through the world of espionage where nothing is as it seems. Speaking about the final season, Horowitz said:

“It’s been such a great experience seeing the fan reaction to the first two seasons of Alex Rider. I am thrilled this upcoming season will focus on Scorpia, as the story will lead Alex and viewers to question everything they’ve learned so far.”

Otto Farrant embodies Alex Rider for the last time, as other cast members also return to play their characters. They include Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, and Marli Siu as Kyra Vashenko-Chao. The season sees new faces as new actors join the cast, including Helin as Julia, Shelley Conn as Laura Kellner, Kevin McNally as Max Grendel, and Jason Wong as Nile.

Watch the trailer below and catch the final season on April 5 on Freevee.

Alex Rider Alex Rider is an ordinary teenager enlisted to work on behalf of MI6, where he uses skills he didn't know he had to become an extraordinary spy. Cast Otto Farrant , Vicky McClure , Brenock O'Connor , Ronke Adekoluejo , Stephen Dillane , Nyasha Hatendi , Ace Bhatti , Thomas Levin Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Creator(s) Guy Burt

