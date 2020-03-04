Watch: Alex Trebek Shares a Heartfelt Health Update One Year After Cancer Diagnosis
We haven’t heard much from longtime Jeopardy! host and beloved pop culture figure Alex Trebek since his public reveal of his cancer diagnosis just about a year ago today. The game show host shared an update with his adoring fans last fall in a candid interview with Lisa Laflamme, CTV’s Chief Anchor and Senior Editor. In addition to addressing how he felt about being so open about his diagnosis and treatment, Trebek said at the time:
“I’m 79-years-old, so, I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life, I know that. I’m not gonna delude myself. So, if it happens, it happens. And, why should I be afraid of it?”
Now, Trebek is at the one-year survival mark, something that only 18% of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients reach. That’s reason to celebrate as it is. Trebek wanted to share that milestone with his fans directly this time while also looking forward to delivering a follow-up message on his second anniversary next year. It’s a message that reminded me of the classic speech from the late, great Jim Valvano, who passed away from cancer less than two months after his now immortal speech. Fingers crossed that I get to write a similar article this time next year, and for years beyond that, and that Trebek gets to make another video as a member of the 7% of patients who reach the two-year survival milestone as well.
Check out Trebek’s update below:
A one-year update from Alex.
JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show, and its host, Alex Trebek, began their 34th season in syndication on September 11, 2017. With 23 million viewers each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won many awards and distinctions over the course of its 30+ years on the air, including the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. The show holds a Guinness World Records record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys). In 2014, JEOPARDY! won the inaugural Writers Guild of America award for Outstanding Writing for a Quiz and Audience Participation Show; it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.
