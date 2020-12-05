"If...Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure."

From filmmaker Alex Winter, the documentary Zappa digs deep into the life and times of Frank Zappa, an avant-garde artist and music icon who never backed away from risk. With unfettered access to the vault containing massive amounts of archival footage, the doc is able to showcase Zappa’s own words and performances while also featuring his widow, Gail Zappa, and a variety of his musical collaborators and those that knew him.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, actor/director Alex Winter talked about why he wanted to make such an in-depth documentary on the life of Frank Zappa, pitching his idea for the film to his widow for approval, the experience of getting to go through Zappa’s personal archival vault, the musical piece that most blew him away, the musical artists that most changed the way he views music, the next music-based doc he’s looking to make, and why he’s so interested in documentaries, in general. He also talked about whether he’d be game for a Bill & Ted 4 and when he realized that playing that character would have a continuing impact on his life.

Collider: Being a fan of someone is one thing, but making an extensive documentary on their life and their work is another thing entirely. What made you have the idea to do this documentary? How did this happen?

ALEX WINTER: Well, I was coming off of a documentary called Deep Web that was very gratifying, but very dark. It involved the internet and politics and crime, and a federal criminal trial that was pretty bleak. I was looking to do something that wasn’t in the tech space and something that was more broadly cultural, and my producer, Glen Zipper, and I were sitting and kicking ideas around and wondering why no one had made the story about Zappa’s life. There were niche things that were focusing on an album or some aspect of the public face that people already knew about him, but we’ve never had an actual story of this incredible life that he led. He was such a fascinating, contradictory man who was so engaged with his time. He’s the perfect doc subject.

Image via Magnolia Pictures/Roelof Kiers

So, we cut a little sizzle together about six years ago, that conveyed the type of movie we’d want to make, with our editor, Mike Nichols. I presented that to Gail Zappa, his widow, and pitched her my take. We were just lucky that she liked the take. My opening salvo was, “I don’t wanna make a music doc. I don’t really see Frank as a rock and roll musician, at all. To me, he was more of an avant garde composer and a pop cultural figure, and someone who was very at odds with his times and connected to them, at the same time. That’s the story I wanna tell.” And she really liked that. That was why we got access to the vault. She felt like, in order to tell that type of story, that was a bit more expansive, we would need access to more material on him than what existed out there.

What was that day like, when you had that pitch with her? Did you have a plan for if it didn’t work?

WINTER: Honestly, any filmmaker would be a dangerously arrogant to not ask themselves that question about anything. Every project you enter, you wonder, is it gonna work? You have a thesis and you may even have a narrative that you’ve constructed, but you know when you make a doc that there’s gonna come a point, probably very early on in the process, where you have to throw all of that out the window. There’s a thrilling and scary aspect to that, when you’re making documentaries. I love the temporal construction of a documentary. You’re basically carving a narrative out of time. I love that aspect of it. It’s one of the reasons I like making them, but it is daunting.

Image via Magnolia Pictures/Cal Schenkel

What was it like for you to get Gail Zappa’s approval and to be able to go into that vault? Not just as a filmmaker, but as a fan, what is that like to experience?

WINTER: It was very gratifying. It was a little scary because it smelled like vinegar and I realized that there was very old film in there that was dying, if not dead, which is why we set about preserving so much of the material. It was very moving. People always ask me what I discovered making this that I didn’t know, and there was an enormous amount. Things happened every day that I didn’t know. That process of discovery began the moment that I walked into the vault because his whole life was down there. I didn’t realize what a great artist and draftsman he was. I didn’t realize how much film he actually edited. He was really into cutting film, starting with 8mm as a kid and moving all the way up into 35mm. There was a flatbed Steenbeck in his office, which I was very, very impressed by. So, it was a continual process of discovery. Being in the vault and being in his house was a rich and quite moving experience.

Did you learn any lessons as a filmmaker from watching any of the films that he had done?

WINTER: I learned, as an artist, just grasping the way he approached the world and art, generally. I don’t know if I would say specific to his film, but he came at film the same way he came at music and the way he came at his art, which is that he was really uninterested in genres and he was more interested in conveying his vision in the most expansive way possible using whatever genres he needed to. Zappa came up at a time when the beat literature idea of cut and paste was really taking hold, and that was a big part. I don’t know if it was literally something that he responded to or just he was in sync with the times, but the collage idea of coming at work is something that I developed a much deeper appreciation for, having made the film.

Image via Magnolia Pictures/Dan Carlson

He had 62 albums out in his lifetime and another 53 since then. How many of those have you actually listened to?

WINTER: I would say most of them, if not all of them. There’s stuff that that’s still coming. I’ve heard stuff that hasn’t come out yet, as well. There’s beautiful music that I heard, that I discovered in the vault that I hope will come out one day, that’s never been heard, some of which is classical. There’s a lot. The one piece that really blew me away was this movie score he did for the movie The Fly, the David Cronenberg film, that I don’t think Cronenberg even knows he did. It was beautiful and sampled fly sounds, not in a corny way, but in a very, very avant garde, compositional way. He introduced fly noise into the music. There’s a lot of stuff that I’ve heard, but I’ve certainly listened to all of the albums he made during his lifetime.

There are not many artists that have that much material out there.

WINTER: Yeah. There are certain people, like Prince, that have had a similar kind of output, but there’s no one quite like Zappa, in terms of the expansiveness of the genres that he was playing with and the mastery of those genres.

I’m a big music fan and music means a lot to me, in my life. I look at things before Pearl Jam and after Pearl Jam. Is there a band or music artist that changed your perception of music and what it means to you?

WINTER: I came up listening to The Beatles, and I was around while they were still making records, so that was very significant. I’d say John Coltrane completely changed the way I approached music and what I thought music’s capabilities were, on the one hand, and Bob Dylan on the other. I would say those are the two biggest icons in my life, in terms of just a sheer shift of my thinking. Your Pearl Jam is probably my Lou Reed. We’re probably that difference in age. There was my life before Lou Reed and my life after Lou Reed. That would be a fair assessment.

Image via Magnolia Pictures/Roelof Kiers

Do you feel like we have any modern Frank Zappas, in the music scene today, or does nobody compare to him?

WINTER: I think that you have certain geniuses in music that are doing extraordinary work, in the classical world and in the rock and pop world. I think he’s a one-off, in the sense that what he specifically did was very much unique to him, which is why I think, as time has gone by, he’s been more embraced as an avant garde composer and less as a big rock icon. I have a feeling that’s where his legacy will actually net out, as time goes by. But I think you have towering figures in music that have done things that impact people in profound ways.

Is there anyone specific that comes to mind, that you feel really marches to their own drum, like he did?

WINTER: There are a lot of artists that do that, and I would say most of them owe a debt to Zappa, whether they know it or not. There are even artists that probably really don’t like Zappa’s music that don’t realize how influential he was for them. I don’t know if I would be able to pinpoint anyone, specifically. I will say that I don’t think there’s anybody right now who ticks as many boxes as he did, as successfully as he did. There are artists that are dabbling in political activism that also maybe have a prodigious output, but don’t have the compositional mastery that he had. It’s very rare to find really, really high level, genius level artists that would be so engaged politically that they would travel to another country and invest vast quantities of their time, trying to work out ways to bring these cultures together. Zappa put his money where his mouth was, in a way that very few artists do. He had a level of integrity, in that way, that I would argue very few artists still do.

And in a way where he just seemed totally unconcerned with the repercussions of what that.

WINTER: And there were serious repercussions for him.

You’ve done quite a bit of documentary work now. Have you made or started work on any that weren’t finished?

WINTER: No. I tend to just see the darn things through until I’m done. Zappa was so big that we finished during COVID, which was quite complicated. There was really no way for us, from a production standpoint, to properly manage rolling this film out and start another one. We’ve been developing several projects, one or two of which will start in the next month or so, but we had purposely not been grinding ourselves while we try to deal with releasing. And we released two docks over the last six months. We released Showbiz Kids on HBO in July, and Zappa is coming out on Thanksgiving. We’ve been incredibly busy, just dealing with this rollout.

Are there specific subjects that you would be interested in pursuing?

WINTER: They are always these wishlist ideas that you have. Sometimes they just dissipate or you run out of passion for them. Showbiz Kids was a film that I wanted to make right after Downloaded, and I pitched it but no one bought it, and that was going on 10 years ago. When I found an opportunity to make it, I jumped on it and I’m very glad I did it. There are things like that, that float around in your brain and you see whether you’re gonna do them now or whether the time is gonna be right for you to do them down the road.

Image via Magnolia Pictures/Dan Carlson

Do you feel like you would do another music-related documentary like this, or would you want to take on some other subjects?

WINTER: I’m actually developing a big music-based doc, but it’s not centered around one person. It’s more looking at a period of time, in politics and art and how those two things collided. I’m very interested in global culture and the impact of art on that culture, and vice versa, and on the impact of how culture changes communities. Those things interests me, so I’m always dabbling in that neck of the woods. And I may do another tech story. I’m waiting to see how the dust settles because the world is in such upheaval, but I might do another politically-oriented technology story.

Because you clearly had a personal connection to the subject matter for Showbiz Kids, was making that film different compared to your other documentaries?

WINTER: Very, yeah. It was a singular experience for me. My private thesis was to make an autobiography without having to be in it, and not for cheeky reasons, but because I like making documentaries and I don’t particularly like putting myself in them. I wanted the story to be more universal, and it would have been much less universal, if I had been in the film. It was a very, very emotional film for me to make. It was very much the first time I’ve ever really conveyed what my life has been like. I just had the opportunity to do that through other people who had identical experiences across time.

You’ve definitely emphasized documentary over narrative in your directing choices. Was that something that you set out to do?

WINTER: I didn’t set out to do it, but I’ve always been very open to working in different forms. I’ve worked in commercials, music videos, features, TV. I’ve directed episodic TV. I like playing in other areas and learning. To me, making art is very intertwined with growing as a person and actualizing as a person. I don’t see them as mutually exclusive. I have no concerns or interests in artistic purity tests, which is something I relate to with Zappa. I don’t particularly care if someone doesn’t like something I do, or they don’t understand why I went and did this thing, and then did that thing. It doesn’t impact or inform my choices, at all. I like playing in different areas. I will say that the reason I focus so much on docs, over the last decade, is that I’ve been very interested in exploring the more gray areas of the human condition, which is much harder to do in narrative. Narrative is, by nature, a much more didactic form. I love it. I like great fictional storytelling, just like I like great fictional literature. But I’ve been very interested in exploring less didactic aspects of human nature, and docs are beautifully suited to doing that, if that’s what you wanna do with them. You don’t have to. You can make a very didactic documentary, if you want to, quite easily as we’ve seen, but that isn’t my interest in them.

Image via United Artists Releasing

Bill & Ted 3 could have been a disaster, but it wasn’t and people really loved it. Does that give you a desire to try to figure out how to do a Bill & Ted 4, or does that make you want to avoid doing another Bill & Ted and leaving it where it is?

WINTER: We made this film because Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon came to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an idea that we thought was genuinely both hilarious and emotional, which is not easy. We would never have done it, if it didn’t do both of those things because frankly there would have been no way to play the characters, if it didn’t do both of those things. We like working together. We don’t need to do another one. We don’t particularly feel there needs to be another one, but we would enjoy making another one. That’s really the honest answer. There’s nothing more to it. We are not currently planning another one. Certainly, no one has come to us and asked us to do another one. I don’t know where those chips are gonna fall. I can tell you that, if there was interest in making another one, and Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure. We would both be interested in doing that.

It seems like it’s hard to say no to something like that, that not only gives audiences joy, but actually gives you guys joy, as well.

WINTER: Yeah. We sat on set and were like, “Oh, yeah, these guys are fun. We forgot.” They’re fun shoes to be in.

When you did that original Bill & Ted movie, did it ever occur to you that would be something that would stick with people and that they’d still talk to you about, so many years later?

WINTER: We didn’t know, when we were making Bill & Ted 1, that it would have that kind of impact, but it did have a lot of impact. Both of our lives changed radically, when that film came out. It was unexpected and we were grateful. We worked really hard on it and it sat on a shelf for a long time. We did not know that was gonna happen. As the years went by, I saw that it was not going away. It was on TV constantly and the fans were coming up to me pretty much with no lessening intensity, and suddenly the fans were younger and younger. I’ve been accepting of the fact that this is gonna have a profound impact on my life for a very long time. I’m pretty at peace with all of that, at this point. My kids think it’s hilarious and goofy.

Now that Zappa is done and you can look at it as a completed project, is there anything that you would have wanted to do differently?

WINTER: Yes and no. There are always things you wanna do that you can’t do, but by the same token, I like having boundaries. That’s why I’ve tended to make doc features and not doc series. I like having the parameters to work in, and not running the risk of becoming indulgent or running out of narrative steam and just rolling along anyway, which I think is the flaw of a lot of doc series. They just don’t really have the story to tell, to fill that much time, so you stretch out a story, and it has less impact and less artistic integrity. I like being told to put the pencil down. I like that, both as an actor, when a director tells me to try it this way instead of that way, and as a director, like when you run out of money and time and you’ve gotta stop.

Zappa is in theaters and on-demand.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dune', 'Matrix 4', and Other 2021 Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max and Theaters Simultaneously All of WB's 2021 slate will be released on HBO Max at the same time as they hit theaters — but with one major catch.