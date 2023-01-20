Another film is set to come out in the A Quiet Place franchise, and another actor has been added to the steadily expanding universe. Alex Wolff joins Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One.

Wolff is an already-familiar face in the horror genre. He starred with Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne in the slow-burn yet creepy 2018 horror movie Hereditary, the first feature film of A24 director Ari Aster. Wolff also starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the 2021 drama film Pig, about a truffle hunter whose beloved pig is kidnapped, and had a part in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old. Wolff is sprinkled in other films such as the Jumanji movies Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, Human Capital and HBO's TV movie Bad Education.

Not much is known about what role Wolff will play or about how A Quiet Place: Day One will connect to the other movies, but it stands to reason that it will be about the world already established. A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II are both set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with terror, where blind monsters with ultra super-sensitive hearing have overtaken the world. A Quiet Place, directed by and starring John Krasinski, was released in 2018 and became an ingrained part of pop culture due to the innovative premise of minimal dialogue, leaving the non-human sounds and world to do the talking and leave people on the edge of their seats. A Quiet Place earned over $340 million and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. A Quiet Place also earned a BAFTA nomination for Sound and a SAG nomination and win for Emily Blunt for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

A Quiet Place: Day One is directed by Michael Sarnoski, who is teaming up again with Wolff from their work together in the movie Pig. Sarnoski is directing from a script written with Jeff Nichols based on an original idea by Krasinski. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller serve as producers along with Krasinski. Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set for release on March 8, 2024. Take a trip down memory lane and watch our interview with Krasinski about A Quiet Place Part II below: