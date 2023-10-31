Hereditary star Alex Wolff is headed behind the camera again. The multihyphenate star will star in, write, and direct the new "dark, sexy" psychological thriller If She Burns. If She Burns will center around a spirited young woman (Victoria Pedretti) who travels to Italy with her dysfunctional family after a terrible accident. She embarks on a torrid affair with her mysterious neighbor (Wolff), but tensions with her family and a series of mysterious wildfires soon put everyone in peril.

The film will also star Asa Butterfield and Justice Smith. The film will be Wolff's sophomore directorial feature; he directed the well-regarded indie drama The Cat and the Moon in 2019. Jay Van Hoy, Andra Gordon, and Wolff will produce; Wolff will also compose the film's score with Karl McComas-Reichl. If She Burns is in pre-production, and will film in Italy next year; the cast was attached prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Who Are the Stars of 'If She Burns'?

Alex Wolff began his career as a child star on Disney's The Naked Brothers Band, and moved seamlessly to adult roles, with a chilling turn in Hereditary and subsequent appearances in Old, Pig, and Oppenheimer. He can next be seen in A Quiet Place: Day One and as Leonard Cohen in the biographical TV series So Long, Marianne. Victoria Pedretti broke out with starring roles in Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and has also starred on You. She will next appear in Ava DuVernay's Origin. Asa Butterfield ran off a string of prominent roles as a youth, starring in The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Hugo, and Ender's Game. He recently starred in the just-concluded series Sex Education. Justice Smith broke out with the lead role on Netflix's The Get Down, and has gone on to star in two Jurassic World films, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. He will next star in the horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

If She Burns will begin shooting in Italy next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Alex Wolff below.