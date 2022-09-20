Filmmaking is a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the art itself is of the utmost importance, a craft that not only demands a creator give a project an extensive amount of their time, but also maximum care and passion. But then, on the other hand, filmmaking is business, and if your movie isn’t seen, it can’t break even. Adding to that predicament, there’s more competition in this industry than ever right now. While it is wonderful that we’re getting such a significant amount of new content, in large part due to the rise of streaming services and social media platforms, that also makes it harder than ever to break through, even if you’ve made a stellar show or film. In fact, that’s something that Kiersey Clemons’ character deals with in her TIFF 2022 film, Susie Searches.

Susie’s a naturally gifted investigator putting her skills to use by hosting a crime-solving podcast. However, even though she’s quite good at what she does, no one’s listening to her show. Meanwhile, there’s Alex Wolff’s character, Jesse Wilcox, Susie’s classmate who amasses a significant online following via his far more mellow mediation videos that seem to require much less work and attention to detail. What can Susie do to change that? She puts in the work and makes a quality product, so why aren’t people listening? That’s exactly what Susie Searches explores, but during our TIFF 2022 interview, I also applied that concept to Wolff and Clemsons’ filmographies, and it sparked an interesting conversation about the need for one’s art to be seen.

Image via TIFF

Here’s what Wolff said when asked to name a film he’s especially proud of that didn’t get the viewership it deserved:

“Like every one. I don't know. Who cares? I think if you start getting into, ‘Oh, more people should have seen this,’ or whatever, you're already on the wrong path, at least for me. I just feel like, who gives a shit? It's so hard to make good art and art that means something to you, and I feel like sometimes people think, ‘Oh, well, get off the soapbox. We all want to do well,’ but the truth is, yeah, I want to do well, but at this point, it's so much worse to be in something that does well that you don't really like or doesn't really feel good. It's like how sometimes, you know, the best food or something, not everybody likes, but some people just go crazy for it and travel to conventions. That’s what I loved about Pig. Truffles is this community of people who will literally kill and steal pigs for this thing that I'd never even tried before the movie. Literally, I'd never tried it, and then I became an actual obsessive person. I just really don't like the idea that actors have any sort of stake in how many people see it or whatever. It just doesn't matter. The movies that have done the best or have mattered the most, you think about [it], nobody saw Raging Bull or King of Comedy. Scorsese didn't win Best Director until The Departed in 2004. We have no control over it, so you got to just keep working and keep doing your art and, I don't know, who gives a shit? But my answer is The Cat and the Moon, the movie I directed.”

Image via Photagonist

When the question went Clemons’ way, she began to explain, “I don't really even necessarily pay attention to — I just live in my world of,” and then Wolff jumped in to emphasize how inspiring Clemons’ mentality is:

“Kiersey’s so inspiring that way. I will say, actually, Kiersey is someone who is so about the art and so doesn't care or know what happens. And I actually think it's your job, this is why Collider’s so amazing, you go, ‘No, this is important. We need to get it out,’ and us to be like, ‘Oh, thank you,’ you know? But it's kind of not our job to pick, this should have done this and this should have done that. And I think it's actually impossible, and the second you start thinking that, you start making the wrong choices.”

I take Wolff's understanding of the work we do here at Collider very seriously. In a world brimming with new things to watch, when I feel strongly about a film or show, you can bet I'll do whatever it takes to get that project the widest possible audience, Susie Searches included.

