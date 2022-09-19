If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.

Kiersey Clemons leads as the title character, Susie, the host of the crime-solving podcast, Susie Searches. Susie’s truly got a knack for investigating and criminal psychology, but in a world oversaturated with content, delivering good work doesn’t necessarily guarantee a big audience. While Susie tries to manage that frustration, she watches as classmate Jesse Wilcox's (Alex Wolff) online popularity soars by making meditation videos. When he suddenly goes missing, Susie sees an opportunity to use his fame to finally break through herself by launching her own investigation to track him down.

While celebrating Susie Searches’ world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Kargman, Clemons, and Wolff all visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss their experience making the movie and to dig into some of the themes and ideas it explores.

Image via TIFF

During the conversation, Kargman gave a little insight into her approach to her work as an actor’s director given that Wolff and Clemons have very different ways of tackling their roles. She explained:

“Alex, he’s a chameleon … Alex is a little method, and in the best way possible. And so I think for him, giving him the space, giving him just enough but letting him really find his Jesse on his own. Alex really inhabited — from creating an Instagram account, @jessewilcxlovespeace … and creating a new haircut, you got your ears pierced … Whereas Kiersey, her emotional dexterity, her ability to at one point be laughing with the crew and, mind you, I'll be like, ‘We're about to shoot. Does she need to …’ And then I'm like, ‘Alright!’ And then, of course, I call action and [she’s got the] ability to tap into it in two seconds.”

Wolff jumped in to sing Clemons’ praises himself and to explain how her techniques proved key to obliterating all nerves when tackling scenes:

“Kiersey’s really one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with, by far. And she’s so amazing in the movie; you can see that. But I mean even working with her because I, whatever, I was staying in [character], it's all so icky to talk about, but my most important thing is staying really loose and really in the moment, so whatever’s going on, if it's in the car, let's utilize, and Kiersey will just be talking to me about some gossip or something, but it's a technique. Sometimes I'll be getting ready for the scene [and] she’s like, ‘Yeah, by the way, did you see how …’ and, ‘Rolling and action!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ and then suddenly you can feel in the movie that there's no nerves. We’re just there in what's going on and that is all Kiersey. Kiersey can just make you right there in the moment.”

Image via Photagonist

Without tiptoeing into spoiler territory, Susie makes some poor decisions over the course of the movie. After all, she puts in the work and she’s good at what she does, but she still can’t build an audience. What more can she do? Was there anything Susie could have done to get her original podcast the attention it might have deserved? Clemons noted, “I think there's so much online and there's so many podcasts to listen to and so much to see and so many people to follow; how do you separate, how do you decide, how’s your attention even drawn to one thing necessarily, you know?”

Wolff countered by emphasizing the qualities that make someone like Jesse undeniably magnetizing; “Or there are people like Jesse who are just leaking with sincerity.” He continued, “There's some sort of charisma or some sort of honesty, and maybe a lack of stuffiness or even an intellectual ability that is kind of charming and enticing.”

Clemson jumped right back in to highlight the difference between their characters' circumstances:

“And he’s white, sorry. And a man! And what society would say is like, ‘Oh, he's hot,’ and all those other qualities as well, whereas Susie is charming, but doesn't have access to the world in the same way, I don't think. Not just limited to her gender or her race, but in terms of how people invite her in or create space for her. And that's what we've been talking about and there's not really space for her there, for those qualities to maybe even be seen in her in the same way, which we kind of see in the movie. The world gets to see Jesse. They have so much in common. And the world gets to see Jesse for who he is and who he desires to be, and Susie’s not granted that same [thing] for many, many reasons.”

Looking for more from Clemons, Wolff, and Kargman on Susie Searches? We’ve got just that for you in the full 25-minute conversation at the top of this article!

