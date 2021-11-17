Actor and director, Alex Wolff, is set to star alongside Kiersey Clemons in Sophie Kargman’s short-film turned feature, Susie Searches, Deadline reports.

The story behind this dark comedy that will keep you on edge of your seat centers around the life of college student Susie (Clemons), as she sets out to find the answers that surround the mysterious vanishing of a fellow classmate. Searching to gain more of a name for herself and her true crime podcast, Susie attempts to sort through the truths and the lies of this disappearance while the audience begins to see that nothing, including Susie, is what it appears to be.

The 2020 short marked Kargman’s first dive into directing in which she also starred opposite Delon de Metz, Sam Lerner (The Goldbergs), Gabriel Notarangelo, and Alison Rich (The Other Morgan, The Goldbergs).

Wolff will join the cast portraying the role of Jesse, the student who infamously disappears and sets Susie on her journey. Jesse leads a popular life and is well known around the college campus due to his social media persona as an upbeat guy. As more of the story comes to light, we discover that behind the scenes, Jesse leads a tangled life.

Joining Kargman in the creative process is William Day Frank who has a hand in writing the script. Representing 141 Entertainment (Ingrid Goes West) will be Adam Mirels and Robbie Mirels, along with Nicola Smith who will be serving as executive producer.

Wolff is fresh off co-starring alongside Nicolas Cage in the Gotham Award nominated, Pig. He has also recently been seen in a leading role in M. Night Shyamalan’s, Old. The actor donned new hats in 2019 in the form of director and writer for his indie musical drama, The Cat and the Moon, in which he also played the leading role. His first big success as a film actor was in 2016’s Patriots Day and was equal parts mesmerizing and terrifying in Ari Aster’s 2018 fear inducing flick, Hereditary.

Over the years, Wolff has appeared in a multitude of other films including both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, My Friend Dahmer, The House of Tomorrow, Bad Education, and several others. He’s also made a name for himself in the world of TV being spotted in HBO’s Divorce and In Treatment, as well as Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band in which he starred alongside his brother, Nat Wolff.

There is no release date yet for Susie Searches.

