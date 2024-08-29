There is a slew of rising young actors in Hollywood that audiences have their eyes on, showcasing their talent and range by picking unique and exciting projects. One of those is undoubtedly the dynamic Alex Wolff. It doesn’t seem fair to call him a rising star, as he found fame as a child actor in Nickelodeon’s The Naked Brothers Band series alongside his brother Nat Wolff.

However, it is the past decade or so that has really shown his growth as a performer and heightened his reputation in the industry. Wolff has starred in many successful films, ranging from small indies like My Friend Dahmer to giant blockbusters like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He has appeared in both supporting and leading roles in some of the biggest movies over the past couple of years, making him one to watch. These are Alex Wolff's best movies, ranging in genres and scopes but proving he is a compelling and engaging presence on the screen.

10 ‘Old’ (2021)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan is king when it comes to telling creepy and twisty stories, continuing his comeback streak with the horror-thriller Old. The film follows a family on vacation who visit a secluded beach for a few hours. They eventually discover they are trapped and that the beach is causing them to age rapidly, limiting their lifespan to a single day.

Wolff plays Trent, the family’s son, at the age of fifteen. Trent starts the movie as a six-year-old and ends it as a fully grown adult. Wolff convincingly plays a teenager with a child’s mentality, a feat that could've easily gone wrong, especially while trying to keep the film's suspense. However, Wolff is great in a relatable yet off-putting role that adds to the eerie nature of the film. Old, of course, also features a classic Shyamalan twist near the end, which will delight some and frustrate others.

9 ‘A Good Person’ (2023)

Directed by Zach Braff

Zach Braff directs the drama A Good Person, starring Morgan Freeman and another one of Hollywood’s brightest young actors, Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh. Pugh plays Allison, a young woman with a promising life and a wonderful fiancé. Her world is turned upside down when she is involved in a car accident and kills her future brother and sister-in-law. While trying to deal with her grief, she turns to opioids and forms a serious drug addiction.

A Good Person is a deep exploration of tragedy and sorrow and how people deal with it. Wolff only appears in one scene, playing Matt, a former schoolmate of Allison’s. When they see each other at a bar, Matt taunts her about her substance abuse problem. It is one of the film’s most memorable moments, showcasing Wolff and Pugh playing off each other effortlessly. A Good Person shows Wolff's ability to make his mark on a movie despite having only a few minutes on-screen, a task not many actors can achieve.

8 ‘My Friend Dahmer’ (2017)

Directed by Marc Meyers

The question of whether monsters are born or made is always a topic of interest, and My Friend Dahmer explores it. The film tells the true-crime story of the high school years of notorious serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, played by Ross Lynch. Dahmer is a shy teen who struggles to fit in, but a troubled childhood, questionable obsessions, and an alcohol addiction hint at something more sinister to come in the future.

While the film doesn’t chronicle Dahmer at the height of his sadism, he is shown torturing and hurting animals, which is highly disturbing. Wolff plays John Backderf, Dahmer’s unknowing friend and aspiring graphic artist. The film is based on his graphic novels that chronicle his friendship with Dahmer and shares the film’s title. Wolff brings considerable and much-needed humanity to the movie, acting as an audience surrogate reacting to Dahmer's unsettling presence.

7 ‘Bad Education’ (2019)

Directed by Cory Finley

Bad Education tells a wild, true story that is hard to believe actually happened. Hugh Jackman plays Frank Tassone, a Long Island school superintendent who, along with his assistant Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney), puts the school district on the map. However, a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme the pair are hiding, the biggest ever in the education world. To save their reputations, Frank and Pam must cover their tracks.

Biting and entertaining, Bad Education is a pitch-black story about ambition and the dangers of unchecked power. Jackman shines in his lead performance, and the film is darkly shocking and funny at the same time. Wolff plays Nick Fleischman, one of the editors of the school paper who initially breaks the story. It’s only a small role, but Wolff is in good company alongside Jackman and Janney, as well as Ray Romano and Geraldine Viswanathan.

6 ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

When a new Jumanji film was initially announced, fans weren’t exactly happy. The original movie from the ‘90s starring the beloved Robin Williams is considered a classic with a lot of nostalgia attached to it. A new Jumanji film could have easily been forgettable, but a fresh new story set in modern times was actually a hit.

In the film, a group of teenagers play a video game that sucks them into the world of Jumanji, where they must embody the game’s avatars and win to return home. Wolff plays Spencer Gilpin, the teen who is turned into Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone. While he only appears at the beginning and end of the film, his character arc as Bravestone is crucial to the film’s story and development.

5 ‘Patriots Day’ (2016)

Directed by Peter Berg

Patriots Day is based on the true story of the tragic Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, following the aftermath of the incident and the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists responsible. Mark Wahlberg plays an FBI agent who teams up with the police to bring them to justice opposite Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, and more.

Patriots Day features one of Wolff’s darkest and most challenging roles to date, playing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the brothers who perpetrated the bombing. Wolff pulls off his complicated performance, with the film choosing to put more attention on the heroes and power of the human spirit in the midst of such devastation. His participation might be short compared to others in the cast, but Wolff leaves a lasting impression with his cold depiction. Patriots Day is a difficult but rewarding watch that will truly move audiences.

4 ‘Pig’ (2021)

Directed by Michael Sarnoski

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage has been known to take on daring and unusual roles in his career of late, and one of those can be found in the meditative drama Pig. The actor plays a truffle hunter who was once a renowned chef and now lives alone in the Oregon forest. When his beloved truffle-hunting pig is kidnapped, he must return to civilization in Portland to find her and face his past.

Wolff plays Amir, a young Portland businessman who supplies luxury ingredients to high-end restaurants. Amir helps Rob (Cage) search for his pig, and the pair form a personal and meaningful bond. Cage and Wolff give beautifully nuanced performances and have poignant on-screen chemistry. Pig may be quiet in its approach, but it speaks volumes, largely thanks to Michael Sarnoski's subtle direction and Cage and Wolff's powerful work.

3 ‘Oppenheimer’ (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer was the biggest movie of 2023, winning multiple Oscars, including Best Picture. The film is a biopic based on the life of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the leader of the Manhattan Project and father of the atomic bomb. Shot specifically for IMAX, the film is a triumphant technical and cinematic experience.

Wolff plays Luis Alvarez, the Nobel-winning physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project with Oppenheimer and other scientists. He is one of many known actors who have a brief supporting role in the film, only popping up in a few scenes yet making the most of his screen time. Wolff shares compelling and engaging scenes with Oscar-winner Murphy and Josh Hartnett, who plays fellow scientist Ernest Lawrence. It's hard to stand out in such a stacked cast, but Wolff certainly makes an impression.