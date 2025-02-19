Disney+ is getting ready for the return of a classic with the release of a new trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. The upcoming movie will present the narrative audiences have gotten used to in a new light. A Hispanic family of Mexican and Colombian roots will organize a road trip to Mexico City in order to reconnect with their heritage. But even if the context of this story has changed, viewers can expect the same amount of chaos that has been seen in previous iterations of the concept created by Judith Viorst.

The new trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip introduces the titular character portrayed by Thom Nemer as a young boy concerned over a statue he found in his attic. The boy believes that the figure is capable of bringing a curse upon his family and the road trip they have planned. Alexander's parents, Val (Eva Longoria) and Frank (Jesse Garcia), have already explained that nothing bad will happen because of the statue. But his parents' statements won't stop Alexander from thinking about the disastrous possibilities the figure represents for his future.

The new version of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip was directed by Marvin Lemus. The filmmaker previously worked on Gentefied, a television series about a group of cousins attempting to save their grandfather's taco shop. There's no denying that the director's background in the industry is a perfect match for what is needed from the new iteration of Alexander's journey. The cast of the movie will also include Paulina Chávez, Cheech Marin and Cristo Fernández.

The Continuation of a Legacy

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip quickly became the most beloved book written by Judith Viorst. The story was previously adapted through a theatrical release directed by Miguel Arteta. Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner were the actors responsible for portraying the protagonist's parents in the film. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip has managed to become a story that has transcended the narrative the book presented when it was published back in 1972. The upcoming Disney+ movie will continue the legacy of the character audiences have been following over the course of decades, in a journey that will take the Garcia family through unpredictable twists and turns.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip premieres on Disney+ on March 28.