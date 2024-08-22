The Big Picture Alexander Ludwig joins the cast of survival horror film Night Comes, set to film in Canada next month.

Jay Hernandez to make directorial debut with the movie, which follows two sisters post-apocalyptic event.

Dafne Keen and Samantha Lorraine also star in the film about saving humanity after a cataclysmic event.

Alexander Ludwig has found his next project. The Vikings star has joined the cast of Night Comes, an upcoming survival horror thriller directed by Jay Hernandez. The project is set to start filming in Canada next month. The title will be looking for a distributor during this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. Since Night Comes hasn't found a company to send it into theaters once it's completed, a release date has not yet been set for the movie.

Hernandez will direct Night Comes, after spending the majority of his career in front of the camera as a performer. The actor was previously seen as Diablo in Suicide Squad. His character could manipulate fire in the blockbuster directed by David Ayer. Hernandez is also famous for playing the titular character in the Magnum P. I. reboot, which came to an end earlier this year. Night Comes will mark Hernandez's directorial debut.

Night Comes will follow two sisters trying to survive during the aftermath of an apocalyptic event. As if trying to stay alive wasn't dangerous enough, the characters will be given a mission to save what's left of humanity before it's too late. Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Samantha Lorraine (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah) have been cast as the sisters who will do everything to ensure humans have a future after the event that changed history forever.

The Talented Cast of 'Night Comes'

Alexander Ludwig joins Night Comes after a couple of successful projects showcased how prepared the performer is to take on dramatic roles. Ludwig was recently seen as Ace Spade in Heels, a television drama about two brothers trying to breathe new life into their deceased father's wrestling company. Netflix recently announced that they have acquired streaming rights for the show created by Michael Waldron. Ludwig's role in Night Comes is currently kept under wraps.

Another Night Comes star has also been on a roll lately. Dafne Keen appeared as Jecki Lon in The Acolyte, the recently canceled Star Wars show that took place decades before the start of the Skywalker Saga. While the project won't return for a second season, it reminded viewers of how talented Keen is. The actress also reprised her role as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine. The sequel quickly became one of the biggest movies of the summer, smashing records at the global box office.

A release date for Night Comes hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can see Keen in Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters right now.

