Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton Talk ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and Cuddling Before Every Take

–

With director Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah’s Bad Boys For Life now playing in theaters, I recently sat down in the Collider studio with two of the film’s stars, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton, for a fun interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, the actors talked about getting to work with Will Smith, what it was like on the Bad Boys set, the differences between filming a big Hollywood movie versus making a TV show like Vikings or Riverdale, how they both worked on the upcoming movie Swing with Michael Shannon, and a lot more. In addition, I asked them a few fun questions like what TV show they’d like to guest star on, what things they like to collect, why they love the movies The Girl Next Door and Eurotrip, and a few other surprises.

As most of you know, Bad Boys For Life reunites Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) for one last ride as they train a group of new recruits to take down some bad guys. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. The script was written by Joe Carnahanand Chris Bremner, from a story by Peter Craig, Carnahan, and Bremner.

Check out what Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. It’s a fun one.

Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton: