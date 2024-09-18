Alexander Nevsky is a 1938 Soviet biographical epic directed by legendary Russian director Sergei Eisenstein. Described as “one of the gems of world cinema,” the centerpiece of the film is its famous thirty-minute-long Battle On The Ice scene, depicting a historic battle that took place on April 5, 1242, on frozen Lake Chudskoe. The sequence has influenced battle scenes in Doctor Zhivago, Henry V, Spartacus, The Empire Strikes Back, and more.

The film, crafted in a simplified, iconic visual style reminiscent of a fable or folk tale, tells the true story of the revered Russian hero Prince Alexander Nevsky and his army’s successful defense of Novgorod—then the capital of a medieval northern Russian state—against the Teutonic Knights of the Holy Roman Empire in the early 13th century.

What Is ‘Alexander Nevsky’ About?

Image via Mosfilm

In 1242, a force of Papist German crusaders attacked and massacred the population of the city of Pskov, near the capital city of Novgorod, in northern Russia. Despite this, Novgorod's nobility and merchant class, who traded with the Germans, refused to help. The citizens, desperate for protection, called for exiled Prince Alexander (Nikolay Cherkasov) to return and defend them. Two of Alexander’s friendly rival commanders, Vasili (Nikolay Okhlopkov) and Gavrilo (Andrei Abrikosov), compete for the hand of a Russian maiden, Olga (Valentina Ivashova), who promises herself to the bravest of the two. Meanwhile, Vasilisa (Aleksandra Danilova), the daughter of an aristocrat killed by the Germans in Pskov, joins Alexander’s army as a soldier.

The movie sees Alexander return from exile, rally an army of peasants, and defeat the Germans in a massive battle on the surface of the frozen Lake Chudskoe. With Pskov saved, Alexander urges his people to honor their defenders’ courage and remain ever vigilant. He passes judgment on the invaders and treacherous aristocrats, pardoning the German infantrymen who were unwilling conscripts but holding the mounted aristocrats for ransom. Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Vasilisa rescues Vasili, and he names her the bravest competitor, leading to their marriage and leaving Gavrilo and Olga to marry. Alexander declares, “Whoever comes to our land as a guest may stay. Whoever comes with a sword will perish by the sword.”

The heart of Alexander Nevsky, of course, is that wars are started by the upper classes out of greed and fought by the lower classes for the love of country. While pretty simplistic, it was effective in stirring propaganda at a time when Russia was fearful of growing Nazi strength. The movie, for all its artistry, was made by the Soviet government as a call to arms and an appeal to nationalist sentiments.

‘Alexander Nevsky’ Contains the Greatest Battle Scene of Its Era

Close

The epic battle on the ice, which, at twenty-seven minutes long, makes up more than a quarter of the film’s run time, is a masterpiece of direction, rivaling the great trench-war battle scenes of 1930s All Quiet on the Western Front, its nearest rival. It comprises mesmerizing panoramic wide shots of thousands under enormous skyscapes, alternating with rhythmically edited vignettes of up-close head-to-head combat. Eisenstein has made the characters as iconic as chess pieces, distinctly black and white, Russians and Germans, made up of carefully chosen uniquely recognizable faces. For added emphasis, members of the Germanic enemy are seen committing acts of cowardice and treachery.

The action arcs cleanly from the ominous approach of opposing forces to the frenetic climax, the ultimate contest of the two generals, and the final peace of the vanquished dead lying side by side with the victorious dead. Alexander clearly lays out his flanking strategy before the battle, so the viewer can follow it as it unfolds. The action ebbs and flows, with forces regrouping and new configurations trying, failing, and succeeding until the ice cracks under the feet of the heavy armies.

Logistically, the scene was enacted by thousands of players, many on horseback. There is no CGI here. As the sequence was shot in summer, the logistics of creating a wintry battle scene were immense and complex. Its cinematography and special effects were state-of-the-art for their time, according to Village Voice critic J. Hoberman in his 2001 "Commentary to the Criterion Collection." This involved painting all the trees light blue and dusting them with chalk, using sand for snow, and constructing ice sheets of asphalt and melted glass. Cinematographer Eduard Tisse shot through various filters to achieve the movie's wintery light.

Sergei Eisenstein’s Epic Scale Makes ‘Alexander Nevsky’ An Unimpeachable Classic

Concerning Eisenstein's late-career evolution, as Collider's Luc Haasbroek has written, “Alexander Nevsky is notable for being Eisenstein's first sound film and one of his most popular projects on release. It's not as experimental as his other work, but it's ambitious in its scale, particularly for the final battle.” Writer Scott Marks in The San Diego Reader adds,

“His incendiary editing patterns slackened during the sound era, and in their place rose a formal dynamism yet to be equaled. Unlike October, the tension here mounts through composition, not juxtaposition. Most directors demand little more of a viewer than a lazy gliding of eyeballs across a screen. Eisenstein used every inch of the frame, and wasn’t satisfied with a slight shift of the eyes. His goal was to jerk your head.”

Despite its agenda as Soviet propaganda, the film is considered a classic today because of its monumental imagery, stark design, use of montage, radical compositions, epic action, historical significance, and the ominous and dynamic score by Sergei Prokofiev. It also currently enjoys a 92% Critics' Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alexander Nevsky is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+