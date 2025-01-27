Before he became the cinematic voice of the curmudgeon experiencing a midlife crisis, Alexander Payne was one of the most scathing and insightful satirists working behind the page and the camera. With his impeccable tonal balance between pitch-black comedy, tender appreciation of the open world, and poignant reflection on fleeting relationships and aging, Payne excels at crafting middle-brow dramedies with an artful and sophisticated touch. Few directors are as in touch with humanity's most insecure and desperate emotional dispositions, as seen in About Schmidt, Sideways, and The Holdovers.

As a filmmaker committed to dissecting the desires and motivations of characters who display selfish, unpleasant, and unseemly behavior, Payne is more than well-equipped to satirize the ineptitude of humanity when dealing with pressing issues. His debut feature, Citizen Ruth, juxtaposes the life of a seemingly no-good misfit against the ridiculous but frighteningly consequential abortion debate that has unfortunately only become more timely with age.

Alexander Payne Satirizes the Abortion Debate in 'Citizen Ruth'

Regarding the satirical films of Alexander Payne, Election remains the gold standard. The film, disguised as a typical '90s high school comedy, is perhaps the most unflinchingly brutal and all-encompassing takedown of American politics, and is allegorically told through a trivial student body election. With Citizen Ruth, starring Laura Dern as the titular character, Payne dives into the thorny debate of reproductive rights by attacking the theatrics of the debate itself. When Ruth Stoops, an irresponsible, impoverished, and drug-addicted young woman, learns that she is pregnant, she becomes the face of the ongoing abortion dispute among the people of Nebraska (Payne's favorite location). Ruth is swayed to follow through with her pregnancy by an Evangelical couple, Norm and Gail Stoney (Kurtwood Smith and Mary Kay Place), while receiving the contrary from reproductive rights activist Diane Siegler (Swoosie Kurtz).

What separates Payne's satirical chops from the pack is his genuine effort to understand how his characters operate on a day-to-day basis in their respective worlds and unlock their hidden decency. While he doesn't try to proclaim that Ruth is secretly an angel unfairly regarded by society, as her heedless approach to life is largely responsible for her downtrodden state, punching down on someone as low-level as her offers nothing of substance. By criticizing the external forces surrounding Ruth — the Christian moralists and abortion rights activists — Payne casts a wider net to explore how political discourse alienates those who are most affected by the respective issue being argued for or against. Late in the film, Payne calls in the service of a Hollywood legend, Burt Reynolds, who plays the influential evangelist, Blaine Gibbons. This glorified cameo indicates that he will inspire Ruth to stand for a cause, but he only proves to be just as camera-hungry and blinded by ideology as the rest of the community.

Alexander Payne Criticizes Fanaticism and Political Theater in 'Citizen Ruth'