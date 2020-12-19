When you think of all the movies that would actually get two sequels made, I don’t think any of you would have listed the 2010 film Skyline. But the science-fiction film by Greg and Colin Strause was a surprise hit, which led to director Liam O'Donnell’s Beyond Skyline in 2017, and now Skylines in 2020 – which is being billed as the final entry in the Skyline trilogy.

In the final installment of the alien invasion trilogy, Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) has to lead a team of elite soldiers on a mission to the aliens' world due to a virus that’s threatening the earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids. Skylines also stars Jonathan Howard, Rhona Mitra, Alexander Siddig, and James Cosmo.

With the film now available On-Demand and arriving on Blu-ray next month, I recently landed an extended interview with Alexander Siddig. As a longtime fan of his work since playing Doctor Julian Bashir on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, it was really cool to get to talk with him. During the wide-ranging conversation, Siddig talked about making Skylines, why science-fiction is such a great genre, what it was like making Kingdom of Heaven with Ridley Scott, joining Game of Thrones in the height of its popularity, what it was like making DS9, how the series was the first Star Trek to do serialized storylines, the Dr. Bashir and Garak relationship, and more. In addition, he talked about if he has any interest in being on Picard, how he ended up bringing some DS9 fanfiction to life with Andrew Robinson (Garak), and where fans can see it.

Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is an exact listing of what we talked about.

Alexander Siddig:

What TV series would he love to guest star on?

What movie has he seen the most?

Who was his first movie or TV show crush?

What was it like joining Game of Thrones when the series was so popular?

What was it like behind-the-scenes on Game of Thrones?

Did he continue watching GOT after he left the series?

Why is the Skylines series of movies so popular that they just made the 2 nd sequel?

sequel? How science fiction movies can talk about a lot of things.

What was it like behind-the-scenes making Skylines?

What was it like making Kingdom of Heaven with Ridley Scott?

How the theatrical cut of Kingdom of Heaven was not good but the directors cut was one of the best films of that year.

Who's the better friend to be stuck with in dangerous situation: Miles or Garek?

What is it like being part of a series that people still want to talk about over 20 years after it ended?

When did you first realize people loved the Dr. Bashir and Garak relationship?

He directed 2 episodes of DS9. How did those episodes happen and if he got to pick?

Was he nervous they would be cancelled every season?

What as it like trying to make 26 episodes a season?

When did he learn DS9 would have serialized storylines?

Has he watched Picard Season 1 and does he have any interest in guest starring on it?

How he started essentially bringing fanfiction to life with Andrew Robinson (Garak). How did it happen and where can you watch?

