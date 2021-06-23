Alexander Skarsgård is set to executive produce and star in Brandon Cronenberg’s new sci-fi thriller Infinity Pool, it was announced Wednesday by co-financiers NEON and Topic Studios.

There aren't much in the way of plot specifics, but the story follows a young, rich couple who take a vacation to an all-inclusive resort that boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates, beyond the edge of paradise, waits something much more dangerous and seductive.

Producers include Karen Harnisch and Andrew Cividino of Film Forge and Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan of Canadian distributor Elevation Pictures as well as Rob Cotterill, while Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn will co-produce for Hero Squared along with Anita Juka of 4 Film. Joining Skarsgard among the team of executive producers are Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman and Emily Thomas of NEON, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller of Topic Studios, and Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie of Celluloid Dreams.

Telefilm Canada and the Croatian Film Fund will also co-finance Infinity Pool, which is slated to start

principal photography on Sept. 6. The film marks NEON’s latest collaboration with Cronenberg following the critically acclaimed Possessor as well as its latest project with Topic Studios following Spencer, the upcoming Pablo Larrain movie starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Skarsgård recently starred in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs Kong as well as a limited series based on Stephen King's epic novel The Stand. He'll soon be seen in the upcoming third season of HBO's Succession, and he also stars in Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman alongside Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe. He also executive produced that film, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022. Between The Northman and Infinity Pool, Skarsgård has been making some really exciting, interesting choices of late, and I can't wait to see what he does with Cronenberg, as I was a big fan of Possessor.

NEON's upcoming films include David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Stewart; Duke Johnson's The Actor starring Ryan Gosling; and Julia Ducaurnau's Titane, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month along with two other NEON titles -- Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria starring Tilda Swinton, and The Year of the Everlasting Storm.

