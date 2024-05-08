The Big Picture Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård will star in Pillion, a queer romance about a young man exploring his identity with a kinky biker gang leader.

Director Harry Lighton makes his feature debut with Pillion, a movie that promises to take its leads on a journey of emotional intimacy.

This project marks a departure for Melling known for his roles in Harry Potter and The Queen's Gambit.

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård have found their next project, and it might not be one audiences are expecting. According to Variety, the performers have been cast in Pillion, a queer romance about a young man exploring his sexuality. The movie will be directed by Harry Lighton, who won a BAFTA award for Best British Short a few years ago. The filmmaker is ready to take on the biggest project of his career, with Pillion becoming his feature directorial debut. The premise of the story will take the two leads to unexpected places as they figure out the true nature of their relationship.

Pillion will introduce Colin (Harry Melling), with the character's entire life taking an unexpected turn when he meets Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), the leader of a kinky, queer biker gang who spends their time looking to live their lives to the fullest. At the beginning of their relationship, Colin is more than happy to be Ray's submissive partner. But as the plot moves forward, the young man will question if that's everything he wants to be, in a journey about emotional intimacy and identity. Pillion, which is set to start filming during the summer, will be very different from the projects the actors have been seen in during recent years.

Before he was cast in Pillion, Harry Melling appeared as Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit, the Netflix miniseries that followed Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she pursued becoming the best chess player in the world. While he also portrayed Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye, Melling is known around the world for stepping into the shoes of Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) annoying cousin who constantly made a living hell out of the young wizard's life.

The Recent Roles of Alexander Skarsgård

Pillion will allow Alexander Skarsgård to step into a dominant role, as he'll take pleasure in having Colin around as a submissive partner. But before that, the Legend of Tarzan star recently appeared as the Other John in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the Prime Video miniseries that adapted the action romance movie of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. His new role in Pillion doesn't sound like too much of a jump from Skarsgård's role as Lukas Matsson during the final season of Succession. The eccentric billionaire proved to be more than the Roys could handle as he ultimately bought Waystar Royco right out from under them.

A release date hasn't been set for Pillion. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, The Queen's Gambit is available on Netflix and you can watch Succession on Max.

Succession The Roy family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. Release Date June 3, 2018 Creator Jesse Armstrong Cast Brian Cox , Kieran Culkin , Nicholas Braun , Matthew Macfadyen , Alan Ruck , J. Smith-Cameron Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

