With director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong opening in North American theaters and streaming for free on HBO Max tomorrow, I recently spoke with Alexander Skarsgard about making the newest entry in the monster franchise. During the fun interview, Skarsgard talked about what it was like seeing the finished film and monster battles, if he thinks the characters in Godzilla vs. Kong have seen the Jurassic Park movies, and more. In addition, over the past year, whenever we wrote about this movie, so many people wanted to know why Godzilla and Kong don’t kiss. So I asked Skarsgard about it. Considering he had no idea I’d be asking this question, his answer was fantastic.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, you will see the two monsters taking each other on in their first shared film in years. The film is a direct sequel to both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island and the movie co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Check out what Alexander Skarsgard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Alexander Skarsgard:

Does he think the characters in Godzilla vs. Kong have seen the Jurassic Park movies?

Why don’t Godzilla and Kong kiss in the film?

What was it like watching the finished VFX and seeing Kong and Godzilla fighting?

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

