We all know that HBO plus Alexander Skarsgård equals great television, with work on True Blood and Big Little Lies, so naturally, the Swedish actor has been cast in the third season of Succession. The wait for the highly anticipated return of the Emmy-winning drama is extremely high, particularly after sweeping awards season this past year. Adding Skarsgård to their already stacked cast continues to remind audiences that Season 3 of Succession is closer than we think, as production is currently underway in New York City.

The last two seasons of Succession have seen some great guest roles, including Holly Hunter and Cherry Jones. Skarsgård is also listed as a guest star for the third season, in which he will play Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. As avid fans of the show will know, it’s hard to deduce character motives and decisions, so it will be interesting to see how the character of Lukas will play a role in the impending family feud, and which side he will align himself with.

Succession follows the Roy family, one of the wealthiest families in the world through their ownership of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The recurring storyline that pervades the narrative is the competition to take over the patriarch Logan Roy’s place as head of the company. The main competitors are his three children, excluding his eldest Connor (sorry Conheads) — heir apparent Kendall Roy, sharp-tongued Roman Roy, and not-as-smart-as-she-thinks Shiv Roy.

Skarsgård has already proven that he and HBO make a killer duo, as he recently won an Emmy award for his layered performance in the first season of Big Little Lies. HBO also gave Skarsgård his breakout role as Eric Northman, the charismatic Viking favorite of vampire hit True Blood. Skarsgård recently starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, and will soon be appearing in Robert Eggers’ new film The Northman, in which Skarsgård is said to sport a particularly gruesome and awesome performance.

The third season of Succession is confirmed to premiere in late 2021.

