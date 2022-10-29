Primetime Emmy-winner Alexander Skarsgård is set to star in The Pack, an upcoming psychological thriller, according to an exclusive report via Deadline. Along with starring in the film, he will also serve as a director for the project, with production expected to commence in March.

With the acclaimed actor attached to the upcoming film in his feature-length directorial debut, it could be interesting to see what style he could bring to the genre. Additionally, Florence Pugh, who recently starred in Don't Worry Darling, will also star in the film alongside Skarsgård in an undisclosed role. Rose Gilroy pens the screenplay for the movie with Jennifer Fox serving as the film's producer. Additional information about the movie, such as further casting, will likely be revealed as filming begins to gear up in the next few months.

While specific plot details about the film remain a mystery, Deadline reports that The Pack will be similar to Nightcrawler and focus on a group of documentary filmmakers as they attempt to save an endangered species of wolves in the Alaskan wilderness. However, things begin to take a turn for the group when a deadly truth threatens everything they have worked toward. With an interesting and mysterious premise, The Pack has the potential to be a gripping entry to the genre bolstered by its talented leads.

Skarsgård previously won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie due to his performance in Big Little Lies. He made waves earlier this year with the release of the acclaimed Viking epic The Northman, directed by Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse). Previous film credits for the actor include The Legend of Tarzan, where he played the titular character opposite Margot Robbie, and Godzilla vs. Kong as Dr. Nathan Lind.

Alongside the eventual release of The Pack, Skarsgård will also be starring alongside Mia Goth in Infinity Pool, an upcoming science fiction horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor). He will also be making an appearance in Eric Larue, a drama film that will serve as the directorial debut of Michael Shannon. He also is attached to play real-life figure Roland Penrose in Lee, an Ellen Kuras-directed biographical film about Lee Miller starring Kate Winslet.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for The Pack has been set. Check out Collider's interview with Skarsgård about preparation for his role in The Northman below.