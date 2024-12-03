What We Do in the Shadows has never been a series that takes itself too seriously. In fact, the entire premise of the show is that of a mockumentary, so unseriousness is built into the foundation. Over the production’s six seasons, the creative team has kept a running gag, introducing bloodsuckers from other shows and films to the vampire-filled universe of WWDITS. Tonight, it was Alexander Skarsgård’s turn, allowing the True Blood alum to rise from the grave as Eric Northman for one last time. To celebrate the Succession star’s cameo appearance on the comedy series, the good folks behind WWDITS have shared an image of the actor in character standing alongside a group of fellow disgruntled vamps. Wearing his Eric Northman uniform, Skarsgård can be seen in an all-black ensemble, complete with his eagle-claw necklace.

While we’d love to tell you that Skarsgård had plenty of good things to say about his time hanging with the cast of WWDITS, it seems that the actor’s memory is just a little hazy, although he’s driven by a new purpose, writing:

“I’m afraid I have no recollection of shooting this episode as Dr. Laszlo Cravensworth apparently hypnotized me at the wrap party. But I did wake up with an intense physical attraction to Dr. Cravensworth and found his extraordinary wit, charm and intelligence absolutely disarming. I have since started a YouTube fan page for him. It’s called ‘Because you’re Cravens-worth it’ Please like, follow and subscribe.”

The ninth episode of the show’s final season is titled “Come Out and Play” — an homage to Walter Hill’s classic 1979 action flick, The Warriors. In it, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are accused by all the other New York vampires for killing one of their own — forcing the group to run, fly, and bat for their lives back to Staten Island. Tonight’s installment was directed by DJ Stipsen and penned by Shana Gohd and Paul Simms.

The Other Guest Immortals of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Image via FX

With names like Mark Hamill, Dave Bautista, Sofia Coppola, and Nick Kroll dotting the guest lineup, WWDITS has never been hurting for special appearances. But, the team’s attention to detail is what made the introduction of the Vampiric Council all the more special. It’s through that reveal that we first saw many of entertainment’s most famous immortals step back into their previous roles, like Tilda Swinton who played an immortal in love in Only Lovers Left Alive, the late great Paul Reubens who held down a leading undead role in Fran Rubel Kuzui’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Jonathan Brugh, the trio who kicked off the idea for WWDITS through the 2014 film of the same name. With Skarsgård adding his name to the list, there are only a few more worlds that need to collide for the entire vampire rolodex to end up on the FX series before it bows on December 16.

Check out the image above and stream the latest episode of WWDITS tomorrow on Hulu.

