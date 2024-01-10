The Big Picture Alexander: The Making of a God is a new docudrama series on Netflix that explores Alexander the Great's journey from warrior prince to conquering king.

The series features a mix of reenactments, insights from scholars, archaeological findings, and excavations in Egypt.

Alexander's conquests spread Greek culture and language, influencing art, architecture, and literature during the Hellenistic Era.

Netflix is set to debut Alexander: The Making of a God, a brand-new six-part docudrama series that chronicles the remarkable journey of Alexander the Great from a warrior prince to a walking god, at the end of the month. Now, the streamer has teamed up with Collider for an exclusive first look at the trailer. This series delves into his ascent from exile to his relentless pursuit to overthrow the formidable Persian Emperor Darius, culminating in his conquest of the known world in less than six years.

The thrilling historical series will feature a blend of dramatic reenactments, insights from scholars, innovative archaeological findings, and current excavations at Calliope Limneos-Papakosta's site in Alexandria, Egypt. In the series, Buck Braithwaite portrays Alexander, opposite Mido Hamada as King Darius.

Alexander: The Making of a God is the first Netflix series with Tailfeather Productions and is being made in partnership with Lion TV. It is Executive Produced by Lucy van Beek for Tailfeather Productions, known for her work on China Megatomb Revealed, Stephen Hawking’s The Search for a New Earth, and Britain from Above, and Nick Catliff (Rebuilding The World Trade Centre, RAF 100 with Ewan McGregor, and America Revealed). The Showrunner is Tony Mitchell (The Bible, AD, Primeval, and Supervolcano.)

Who Was Alexander the Great?

Alexander the Great, the king of Macedonia, was one of history's most successful military commanders. His achievements are numerous and profound, the most significant of which was his conquest of the Persian Empire, which was the largest empire of the time. He defeated Persian King Darius III and seized control of vast territories extending from the Balkans to modern-day Pakistan.

Alexander's conquests resulted in the spread of Greek culture and language across his empire, leading to the Hellenistic Era. This period saw a blend of Greek, Persian, Egyptian, and Indian cultures, massively influencing art, architecture, and literature, and he founded over 20 cities, most famously Alexandria in Egypt, which became a major hub for both education and culture in the ancient world.

Alexander died at the young age of 32, leaving behind an empire that stretched over three continents and a legacy that profoundly influenced the course of Western civilization. His life was the subject of a film in 2004 entitled Alexander, directed by Oliver Stone and starring Colin Farrell as the titular character alongside Angelina Jolie, Anthony Hopkins, and Jared Leto. While the film was both well-received critically and financially in Europe, it never connected with American audiences and only grossed $167 million worldwide against a budget of $155 million.

Alexander: The Making of a God will premiere on January 31. Watch the exclusive trailer below.