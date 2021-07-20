If you’ve ever heard me talk about the 2013 release, Texas Chainsaw 3D, odds are you know I’m awful hung up on one particular sequence. After watching Leatherface saw someone in half, Alexandra Daddario’s Heather makes a mad dash out of the basement and the house. As soon as she opens the door, she trips and falls down the stairs unprovoked. Yes, one can assume she’s a bit frazzled after what she just witnessed, but Leatherface is nowhere near her at that point.

From there, Heather makes her way towards a cemetery surrounded by an ankle-high fence. Guess what happens when she tries to hop that fence? Another trip and fall, with Leatherface far in the distance. Again, yes, it’s a mighty tense moment for the character and one could say that simply knowing Leatherface is after you, even if you're far out of reach, could be stressful enough to cause someone to losing their footing. But still, it’s a horror movie and if that blocking makes you chuckle, you’re not alone!

After years of harping on this one particular beat, I just couldn’t help myself; I had to ask Daddario about it durning our Collider Ladies Night conversation in honor of the release of Die in a Gunfight and the premiere of her new HBO series The White Lotus. Here’s what Daddario said when asked what kind of discussions went into crafting that sequence:

“I couldn’t tell you any discussions. I don’t know. I mean, look, that movie, it’s a Texas Chainsaw movie. It’s supposed to be fun. I’m very grateful to have been in it. I had a really unique experience shooting that film, but I don’t remember raising issue with those particular stunts.”

However, Daddario did remember the stellar stuntwork that went into that sequence:

“I do remember that was a stunt double and she did an excellent fall and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, what an amazing fall.’ So maybe they just felt they had to put it in the movie because she did it. I don’t know!”

Listen, I still don’t think the blocking makes much sense and nothing will change my mind about that, but Daddario does bring up a good point - the stuntwork with those falls is on point!

So while Daddario didn’t raise issue with that chase scene, she did voice some concern over an unforgettable line of dialogue in the film:

“I wanted to cut the line, ‘Do your thing, cuz.’ Do you remember that line where I say, ‘Do your thing, cuz,’ and then throw him the chainsaw? And the producer was like, ‘This is the movie,’ you know? And so I think that that’s just what the movie is. It’s supposed to be silly and the audience is supposed to laugh and be scared and whatever. But when you ask why, there’s plenty of movies that I don’t know why! Maybe no one knows what they’re doing. I have no idea! [Laughs]”

Ultimately, Texas Chainsaw 3D wasn’t an especially well received installment of the franchise, but the gig was a big deal to Daddario for a number of reasons. She began:

“I hadn’t been working leading up to that film. My partner was working and I didn’t know a lot of people in LA. I was young and I was having trouble getting work, and I was very excited to book the job and be working. I was of a certain age where going off with a bunch of people your age and working was very exciting.”

In addition to booking Texas Chainsaw just when she needed it, that production experience also taught Daddario quite a bit about dealing with on-set challenges and how film studios interact with their projects:

“There were a lot of challenges on that project like there are on every project by the way, but it taught me about what happens when things go wrong, what happens when things go right, why did they go wrong, why shouldn’t they have happened, how does the studio get involved when something goes wrong, how studios interact with projects. Again, it was just a learning experience for me coming off of Percy Jackson and I think I had done Hall Pass before that … but projects where there were issues, certainly, because there’s issues on everything, but these were more severe. But that, again, things go wrong. You can learn a lot from mistakes.”

That’s all we’ve got on Texas Chainsaw 3D, but if you’re looking for even more from Daddario, we’ve got you well cover in that department! Click here to give her Collider Ladies Night video a watch or listen to the uncut version of our conversation in podcast form below:

