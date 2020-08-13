We’re pleased to bring you the exclusive reveal of the first trailer for Lost Girls & Love Hotels. The new romantic drama/thriller stars Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) as a wayward American English teacher adrift in Japan who finds comfort (and more) in the arms of a Yakuza member (Takehiro Hira). How their tumultuous relationship plays out in the city streets of Tokyo is anyone’s guess, but you can get a sense of it in the newly released trailer below.
The upcoming film is based on screenwriter Catherine Hanrahan’s book of the same name, and is directed by William Olsson (An American Affair) from a screenplay by Hanrahan. Lost Girls and Love Hotels is available on Digital & On Demand September 18th.
Watch the trailer here:
Here’s the official synopsis:
An intoxicating exploration of contemporary Tokyo’s duality, LOST GIRLS & LOVE HOTELS stars Alexandra Daddario (TV’s “True Detective”, San Andreas), Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle) and Carice Van Houten (TV’s “Game of Thrones”, Valkyrie). Based on screenwriter Catherine Hanrahan’s book of the same name, and directed by William Olsson, the film is a provocative journey inviting you to get lost within the darkest corridors of Japan in hopes of experiencing fleeting moments of beauty. We follow the passionate tale of love and lust between a haunted American English teacher Margaret (Daddario) and a dashing Yakuza named Kazu (Takehiro Hira) as their affair tears them apart and reshapes them across Tokyo’s landscape of dive bars, alleyways and three-hour love hotels.
