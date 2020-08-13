Exclusive: ‘Lost Girls & Love Hotels’ Trailer Finds Alexandra Daddario Looking for Love in Japan

We’re pleased to bring you the exclusive reveal of the first trailer for Lost Girls & Love Hotels. The new romantic drama/thriller stars Alexandra Daddario (True Detective) as a wayward American English teacher adrift in Japan who finds comfort (and more) in the arms of a Yakuza member (Takehiro Hira). How their tumultuous relationship plays out in the city streets of Tokyo is anyone’s guess, but you can get a sense of it in the newly released trailer below.

The upcoming film is based on screenwriter Catherine Hanrahan’s book of the same name, and is directed by William Olsson (An American Affair) from a screenplay by Hanrahan. Lost Girls and Love Hotels is available on Digital & On Demand September 18th.

Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the official synopsis: