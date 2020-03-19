Alexandra Daddario Does Heavy Metal Horror in Exclusive ‘We Summon the Darkness’ Trailer

Heavy metal! Satanists! Alexandra Daddario! We Summon the Darkness certainly has a whole lot going for it, and today, we’re happy to debut the exclusive trailer premiere for Saban Films’ upcoming horror comedy. We Summon the Darkness stars Daddario as Alexis, a young woman making her way to a heavy metal concert with two of her friends when they hear reports of a brutal murder linked to a string of satanic killings. But the show must go on, and after the concert the girls invite the band back to Alexis’ family estate, where a night of wild partying quickly turns into devilish and deadly affair.

The film made its debut at Fantastic Fest last year, where it earned early buzz as a crowd-pleasing throwback horror-comedy with a standout performance from Daddario. Directed by My Friend Dahmer helmer Marc Meyers, from a script by Burying the Ex writer Alan Trezza, We Summon the Darkness also stars Johnny Knoxville (Bad Grandpa, Jackass), Keean Johnson (Midway), Maddie Hasson (“Impulse”), Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest) and Austin Swift (Live by Night).

The film arrives on VOD and Digital HD on April 10, 2020. Check out the trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for We Summon the Darkness: