Alexandre Desplat to Score ‘Black Widow’, a Fact Casually Revealed in the Latest Trailer

In a surprise twist, it was revealed that Alexandre Desplat will score Marvel’s upcoming feature film Black Widow. Rather than a traditional statement, the news was casually revealed in a “special look” trailer which aired on Monday night on ESPN. This is Desplat’s first gig as a composer in 2020.

Eagle-eyed entertainment editor Andrea Towers helped raise awareness about Desplat’s involvement on Twitter, sharing a screencap of the credits featured in the new trailer. If you, like me, were watching the trailer very casually and not at all thinking something major like the movie’s composer would be revealed, then you’re forgiven for not pausing to check out the credits. Luckily, Towers is here to do the work and raise awareness over this big reveal.

Can we talk about the fact that Alexandre Desplat, aka Academy Award nominee for #LittleWomen, is doing the music for #BlackWidow? Because *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/3zFedoALJn — Andrea ⧗ Year of the Black Widow Movie (@_atowers) January 14, 2020

Neither Marvel nor Desplat have officially confirmed the composer’s involvement in the film. However, Desplat’s involvement in Black Widow could be huge not just for the Scarlett Johansson-starring movie but also for the MCU overall. Many of the scores produced for these films are largely forgettable (with the notable exception of Ludwig Göransson‘s Black Panther score which won an Academy Award and did big things in building the world of that movie) so Desplat has a chance to inject some real life and legitimacy into the MCU through the Black Widow score. The composer is no stranger to crafting award-winning music, though, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him to turn in something exciting for this new MCU movie.

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1. For more, check out the recently released featurette detailing Black Widow’s MCU history.