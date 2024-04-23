The Big Picture Alexia Nepola announced divorce, expressing shock on social media, but remains hopeful for the future.

Alexia is prioritizing time with her sons post-divorce, emphasizing their importance in her life.

Despite past dramas, Alexia Nepola's fans hope she quickly recovers from recent hardships with support from her sons.

Alexia and Todd Nepola officially announced their divorce on April 15. The couple got engaged in 2019 but were only married for two years. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member had been married twice before and has previously mentioned that she was “super jaded,” as her two ex-husbands had been liars. Speaking more favorably about then-partner Todd, the 56-year-old Bravolebrity might change her tune in the upcoming months.

Todd Nepola, a real estate broker in Miami, filed for divorce on April 11, and according to Alexia’s Instagram post, this seemed to have been an unexpected turn of events. The self-proclaimed “Cuban Barbie” opened up to her social media followers that she was “shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage.” Yet, ever-cheery, she ended the post on a positive note after she thanked her friends and family for standing by her during this difficult time, “I’m praying for better times ahead.”

What Is Alexia Nepola Prioritizing Now Amid Her Divorce?

For now, however, she vows to take it easy and prioritize time with her sons. Alexia’s two kids, Peter and Frankie Rosello, are the product of her marriage to Pedro “Peter” Rosello. Although, no longer together. Alexia only has good words to say about her first husband, always mentioning that he is a great father. On April 21, she, once again, took to Instagram to share that she is doing well. Posting a slide show them together with her and captioning it, “MY PRIORITY.” She also added, “The reason I smile and the reason I keep going.” Her kids returned the favor as her youngest commented, “I love you mom,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Why Has Alexia Nepola's Life Been Dramatic Lately?

Alexia has had her fair share of drama in her life. Her tagline for RHOM was even “My life is like a movie, and the award for best drama goes to me,” at one point, and it seems that the drama is continuing for her. In 2011, Alexia's youngest child, Frankie, was in a near-fatal car crash that left him with severe brain damage. He was just 13 years old at the time. Fortunately, he is doing well and the Real Housewives star often praises him. But that's not where it ended. In the past few years, she’s also had to deal with a lot. It started with her second husband dying, and then, finding out that he had a secret boyfriend. In 2021, tragedy struck again as her mom died of COVID-19 the day she was supposed to walk down the aisle, which is why her wedding to Todd Nepola didn’t take place until 2022. During that tumultuous period, ex-Todd and eldest son Peter had a falling out that brought Alexia lots of worries.

So, as she is going into a new phase in her life, Alexia Nepola’s fans are hoping for the businesswoman to recover quickly, and get out of the constant stream of bad things that have happened to her. Luckily, she has the help of her two sons, who can cheer her up.

The Real Housewives of Miami can be streamed on Peacock.

