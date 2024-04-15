The Big Picture Alexia and Todd's marriage was heading towards a split despite their rocky journey on The Real Housewives of Miami.

The couple faced challenges, including family dynamics and financial rumors, contributing to their divorce decision.

The upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Miami promises to reveal more about their divorce and other cast members' splits.

"Ay, por favor!" is what Real Housewives of Miami Alexia Nepola thinks since her husband of two years has decided to file for divorce. The court documents were obtained by Page Six and US Weekly, which show that Todd is stating that the marriage to the reality star is "irretrievably broken."

The documents also show that the pair signed a pre-nup before their marriage on December 10, 2021, but the agreements remain confidential. The couple has not commented at the moment, but the split may not come as a surprise after the rocky year they showed in the latest season of The Real Housewives of Miami.

The Real Housewives of Miami The Real Housewives of Miami follows six of the most connected and influential women of Miami as they live their lives to the fullest in this sunny city where the party never stops. Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Alexia and Todd's Divorce Seemed Inevitable

Image via Peacock

It seemed that Alexia would finally have her happy ending when she met Todd Nepola in 2017. The pair made their debut on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, and it was clear there was love between them. However, they went through a tough road leading up to their wedding.

At the beginning of their relationship, Todd had difficulty connecting with Alexia's oldest son, Peter Rosello, because Todd didn't think Peter was the best influence on Alexia's youngest son, Frankie Rosello. Eventually, with time, they could come together for Alexia and Frankie.

Related 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Drama Was Scorching Hot 'The Real Housewives of Miami' delivered a scorching season of drama from the South Beach housewives.

Alexia and Todd got engaged but had to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19. However, they were able to tie the knot in December 2019.

During Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, it seemed like it was all rainbows and flowers for the pair. Still, after getting into arguments with Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiancé and Todd posting a rather cringeworthy video of himself apologizing to Anthony Martin on social media, it was time for them to have a smooth season. It was all different than what they were expecting.

Thanks to cast member Adriana de Moura, one of the most significant issues seen during the last season of RHOM was the fact that Alexia and Todd had decided against moving from their condo in Miami, and many of the women were questioning the pair if they were having financial problems to which they both denied. Ultimately, at the show's reunion, Alexia brought documents that showed they were paying rent for their apartment and they had a shared bank account, which would be a way to put the rumors to bed finally.

The couple's split comes as news after one of Alexia's costars, Larsa Pippen, also announced her split from longtime boyfriend Marcus Jordan. The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami will be one viewers will not want to miss.

The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock