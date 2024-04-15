The Big Picture Alexia Umansky shared insights on her parents' separation in a podcast.

The family had tough conversations on camera due to public announcements.

The Umansky family improved communication since the news, praising their 27 years together.

Alexia Umansky, Kyle Richards, and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter, is speaking out about her parents’ separation nine months after the initial message was shared with the world. Since then, a painful season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was filmed and the reality show has aired its 13th season, as well as the second installment of Buying Beverly Hills, the show that she’s on with her dad and sisters Sophia and Farrah. Although the family has let the cameras into their private sphere, it wasn’t until Umansky went on the Scrubbing in with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast that she shared some more insight on how the news was broken to her and how her family’s dealing with the aftermath.

The 27-year-old Buying Beverly Hills star is no stranger to seeing stories about her family appearing online, yet last July it changed her life in a way she didn’t expect. On July 3, 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shocked fans when they officially announced their separation. This came after months of speculation and an exclusive report from People, which sped up their timeline to quite an extent. So much so that according to Alexia Umansky, it wasn’t until the reports came out that she and her sisters, Portia, Sophia, and Farrah, were let into her parents’ decision to take a step back from their marriage. “And then the cameras for Buying Beverly Hills were coming the very next day,” she candidly revealed.

This wasn’t, however, a complete whiplash, as the married couple’s oldest daughter admitted that her family had a habit of ignoring their problems. But as the filming process for their respective shows was about to start, the Umansky family had no other way but to have some of their toughest conversations on camera. Their initial discussion was in private, but Kyle Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, wasn’t there. Which is why “the first full conversation as a family” was in front of the cameras. “That was as real as it gets, and as honest and open as it gets,” Umansky said, “You can definitely tell we were very frustrated at that point ‘cause we hadn’t had more conversations.”

Buying Beverly Hills It follows the clients and agents within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills. Release Date November 4, 2022 Cast Mauricio Umansky , Alexia Umansky , Melissa Platt , Ben Belack , Farrah Brittany , Sonika Vaid Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Cinematographer Guido Verweyen Distributor Netflix Production Company Just Entertainment, Spoke Studios

What Has Happened With the Sisters Since the News Broke?

Image via Netlfix

Nowadays, the family has a more open communication style. This came after Umansky told her dad that they needed to improve it. She and her sisters felt like they were “out of the loop” and were “learning things from TMZ.” The new and improved conversation style is a positive change according to her, especially as her parents are still navigating their separation.

Although she learned the specifics through the news, Umansky remembers noticing the signs. “Our parents never fight, and it’s still a very healthy household, still full of so much love,” she reinforces while at the same time mentioning that they were living separate lives. Their conflicting schedules were a telltale sign as Richards’ was on her sober journey as Mauricio Umansky was busy with networking to build his real estate empire. The young reality star remembers that “they weren’t each other’s priority anymore and they were just changing,” alongside them not being as affectionate as they used to be.

When talking about the future, she is adamant about praising her parents. Alexia Umansky concludes that she doesn’t know whether the “D word is going to happen,” but she’s quick to mention the 27 years of love her parents shared. “It’s a win no matter what,” she said about their marriage.

Buying Beverly Hills can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix