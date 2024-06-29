The Big Picture Alexis Bellino returns to The Real Housewives of Orange County, discussing her relationship with John Jansenn.

The return of Alexis Bellino to The Real Housewives of Orange County is shaping up to be a very dramatic one. The reality star has constantly been asked about her relationship with John Jansenn since he also used to date fellow cast member Shannon Beador. Recently, Alexis appeared on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp to talk about her return to the show and her new relationship with John.

During the interview, she did bring up the fact that her friend RHOC alumni, Meghan King, recently made comments about the two, and this was something that rubbed Alexis the wrong way to the point that she is getting tired of having to talk about John anytime she is asked to be on a show.

Alexis Is Tired of Always Talking About John

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently appeared on her friend Tamra Judge's podcast to discuss her long-awaited return to the series. While on the show, she took the opportunity to mention a comment her friend Meghan King had made. Meghan King spoke to Page Six about her friend's relationship while playing a game in which she was asked to reveal the last text she shared with Bellino, which said, "Be careful –– it seems like he's love-bombing," to what Bellino said, "Thank you for your love and support." King has never met John before, but she explained how, after being in a narcissistic relationship herself, she can notice red flags in relationships. Viewers will never forget how Meghan was the one who uncovered Brook Ayers, Vicki Gunvalson's ex-boyfriend, of not having cancer and creating a scheme for pity.

After Meghan's comment came out, Alexis decided to call out King on Two Ts in a Pod by saying, "I just hate giving any of these people that used to be my friends or thought they were my friends that decide they want to do that and do it in the media who are looking for a moment in the spotlight to write John and I's unbelievably horrible media coverage because we're the most hated people in America." Alexis makes this comment publicly, showing how she is tired of constantly being asked about her relationship. She even said King is not a true friend because she should've texted her about her concern. A small detail she missed is that she thanked her for her support after getting the love bombing text. It seems like the pressure of this new relationship is getting to Alexis, but viewers cannot wait to see how she will return and explain how the relationship began.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns July 11 and is now streaming on Peacock.

