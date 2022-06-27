ALF follows an alien with a bad attitude who is offered a home to stay by the Tanners until he can repair his spaceship.

Shout! Factory TV and its FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel on Amazon Freevee are now exclusively streaming one of the '80s classics, ALF, including all 102 episodes of the live-action series. Short for Alien Life Form, ALF —an extraterrestrial creature from the planet Melmac—is a short, rude, and not entirely attractive alien who crash-landed in the rural basement of the Tanner family. Gordon Shumway (Paul Fusco), ALF's real name, has a bad attitude, likes to share unruly comments about humankind, and occasionally tries to eat Tanner's family cat.

Also coming, apart from the 102 episodes, are the 26 episodes of ALF: The Animated Series and 21 episodes of the animated series ALF Tales. The FAST channel is exclusively for ALF material and will initially be available solely on Amazon Freevee. The new Amazon Freevee ALF FAST channel is just the newest addition to the expanding range of outlets where fans (and future fans) can enjoy streaming iconic sitcoms.

The partnership is a portion of the expanding relationship between Shout! Factory TV and Amazon Freevee, with a plan to broaden their future content once the Shout! Factory TV Channel is finally added. The Amazon Freevee recently included The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, and the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Channel. Furthermore, the FAST channel will also feature new content, including ALF and other special guests, as well as tailored television features such as marathons and viewing parties.

Created by Fusco and Tom Patchett, ALF rose to prominence in the 1980s. ALF is a half-hour sitcom following the story of the furry creature offered a home to stay by the Tanners until he can repair his spaceship. The Tanner family, along with their neighbors Trevor Ochmonek (John La Motta) and Raquel Ochmonek (Liz Sheridan), hide ALF from the Alien Task Force. Other casts include Andrea Elson, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, and Benji Gregory.

Shout! Factory and Alien Productions previously announced a historic licensing partnership to bring the famous and fan-favorite ALF television library to digital entertainment platforms in the United States. Fusco shared in a 2000 interview on People that due to limited storylines—considering ALF is a homebound alien—led to the beloved show's cancellation. But although the series ended abruptly, ALF finds a new life through Amazon Freevee.

Apart from Amazon Channels, Amazon Freevee, and Shout! Factory TV App, ALF is also available on nine streaming platforms, including the Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscription, Sling TV, STIRR, Tubi, Youtube Movies & Shows, Peacock, Pluto TV, and Redbox.