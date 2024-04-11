The Big Picture ALF, the alien from Melmac, crash-lands on Earth and becomes part of the Tanner family in his unique 80s sitcom.

The series finale of ALF ended with a shocking cliffhanger, leaving fans yearning for a conclusion.

Despite its abrupt cancellation, ALF's legacy lives on in television history, sparking discussions and memories of the beloved alien.

ALF was a uniquely odd sitcom that aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990. Created by Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco, the show is centered around an alien named Gordon Shumway, from the destroyed planet Melmac, who crashes his spaceship on Earth. He's taken in by the Tanner family, who decide to hide him from the government. His adopted family nicknamed him ALF (Alien Life Form). For four seasons, the show thrived on the comic dynamic between ALF and the Tanners, such as ALF's attempts to use basic household appliances or his recurring efforts to make a snack out of the family cat, Lucky. The show combined moments of slapstick humor and heartfelt drama, touching on themes such as family and acceptance. The unique formula of the show, blending a 1980s all-American middle-class family and an alien, resonated with audiences, giving the show unparalleled popularity. However, the series' final episode, "Consider Me Gone," etched ALF into the archives of television history — not for its closure, but for the unexpected and abrupt cliffhanger that served as its unplanned series finale.

Consider 'ALF' Gone — For Now

"Consider Me Gone" starts with ALF being given a promising prospect: a chance to leave Earth and join his fellow surviving Melmacians, Skip and Rhonda, in a new colony. Though saddened by ALF's departure, the Tanners are happy for him and support him when he decides to leave Earth. They throw him a party, complete with gifts. Lynn (Andrea Elson) gives ALF her locket. Brian (Benji Tanner) gives ALF a drawing he made. Willie (Max Wright) and Kate (Anne Schedeen) gave ALF a piece of the splintered garage roof he crashed into with a message inscribed to use the door the next time he planned to visit. It would have been the perfect series finale if it wasn't for the final scene. As ALF prepares to leave, he is surrounded by military forces and is presumed to be taken into government custody. The words "To Be Continued ..." flash across the screen. The shocking cliffhanger was a jarring departure from the lighthearted show viewers had come to know. They waited with bated breath for the next season to find out what happened to their beloved friend. But it was not to be. NBC sent the pink slip shortly after the season finale aired, leaving fans and their favorite alien hanging out to dry.

The cancellation came as a shock to ALF's creator, Paul Fusco. He had thought that Season 5 was a forgone conclusion and had already been making plans for it. In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared his plans for ALF in his captivity, saying, "ALF would have been the new Sgt. Bilko; he would have been this captive driving everybody crazy." There was immediately talk of a TV movie on NBC as a consolation prize for not being renewed, where ALF would have gone to space, but that also fell through. The show was inevitably canceled so the network could start producing its own content — what other show can say it was canceled for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?!

While ALF's creator was shocked, the cast was more relieved. This was a show where the alien puppet was the main attraction. ALF was everywhere, including Hollywood Squares. He had his own cartoon. He had his own toys. The Tanner family was purposefully toned down so a puppet could be in the spotlight. In a People magazine interview in 2000, the cast spoke about the difficulties of shooting the show, such as a complex shooting schedule taking upwards of two days sometimes to complete one 30-minute episode. Max Wright left the studio after his final scenes of season four without saying goodbye to anyone. Anne Schedeen said, "Believe me, there was no joy on set. If you had a scene with ALF, it took centuries.". There were no long, drawn-out goodbyes from the cast and crew. Everything pointed to the crew being ready to give the show a "high four" and never returning.

Consider 'ALF' Back — If You Squint

Just when it seemed like ALF would be lost to 1980s nostalgia, a resolution finally arrived. A television movie titled Project ALF aired on ABC in February 1996. It begins shortly after the government captures ALF and then takes a notable shift in tone from the show. The Tanners are not involved in his storyline, as they were sent to Iceland after ALF's capture. Unlike the series, which skillfully blended ALF's shenanigans with the Tanner family, this focused more on sci-fi elements instead of comedy. ALF retained his witty humor, as shown in his psychiatric evaluation, but the show lacked the warmth integral to the original show. The movie ends with ALF becoming an ambassador to Earth.

While some applauded that the original show's cliffhanger was finally resolved, others thought the movie didn't do enough to capture the spirit of what made ALF a beloved character. The lack of the Tanner family made the movie jarring for most fans. How can you have resolution without the show's other main characters? It would be like making a movie about Timeless without Rufus Carlin or resurrecting Firefly without Malcolm Reynolds. It wouldn't make sense. The bottom line is that the film was notable but somewhat divisive, even as it offered us answers to what happened to our favorite alien.

Consider 'ALF' Iconic — Even 34 Years Later

"Consider Me Gone" has left a lasting mark on television history. For better or worse, we are still talking about it decades later. We still discuss and analyze the final episode and the show as a whole, reminding everyone of the unique and influential series that was ALF. Its legacy, marked by the unexpected and abrupt ending, still resonates with audiences today. We all have a special place in our hearts for the cat-eating alien that will forever be a part of 1980s pop culture.

