Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ Getting the Criterion Treatment

0

The Criterion Collection is adding to its library in February of 2020, and among its selections is Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, a Netflix release. It will be the first Netflix movie in Criterion, whose focus has always been to license and champion classic and contemporary films it deems important. This recognition is quite the achievement for Netflix, further legitimizing it as a company committed to producing quality material.

Premiering on the streaming service in 2018, Roma would be nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress for Yalitza Aparicio. It won Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Best Cinematography (Cuarón shot it himself) and Best Director.

The film details a chapter in the life of Cleo, an indigenous domestic worker in 1970s Mexico City, who cares for four children after they’ve been abandoned by their father. The small scale, black and white drama featuring several actors making their screen debuts was certainly a change of pace for Cuarón, whose prior film was the visual spectacle, Gravity. But it was undoubtedly his most personal.

Here are the details of Roma’s director-approved special features, as well as pricing:

* 4K digital master, supervised by director Alfonso Cuarón, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack on the Blu-ray

* Road to “Roma,” a new documentary about the making of the film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and an interview with Cuarón

* Snapshots from the Set, a new documentary featuring actors Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira, producers Gabriela Rodríguez and Nicolás Celis, production designer Eugenio Caballero, casting director Luis Rosales, executive producer David Linde, and others

* New documentaries about the film’s sound and postproduction processes, featuring Cuarón; Sergio Diaz, Skip Lievsay, and Craig Henighan from the postproduction sound team; editor Adam Gough; postproduction supervisor Carlos Morales; and finishing artist Steven J. Scott

* New documentary about the film’s ambitious theatrical campaign and social impact in Mexico, featuring Celis and Rodríguez

* Nothing at Stake, a new video essay by filmmaker :: kogonada

* Trailers

* Alternate French subtitles and Spanish SDH for the film

* PLUS: Essays by novelist Valeria Luiselli and historian Enrique Krauze, along with (Blu-ray only) writing by author Aurelio Asiain and production-design images with notes by Caballero 2018 * 135 minutes * Black & White * Dolby Atmos/ 5.1 surround * In Spanish and Mixtec with English subtitles * 2.39:1 aspect ratio BLU-RAY EDITION

SRP$39.95

PREBOOK1/14/19

STREET2/11/19

CAT. NO.CC3084BD

ISBN978-1-68143-656-2

UPC7-15515-23731-4 2-DVD EDITION

SRP$29.95

PREBOOK1/14/19

STREET2/11/19

CAT. NO.CC3085DDVD

ISBN978-1-68143-657-9

UPC7-15515-23741-3

In all, Criterion is adding eight films in February to their expansive library aimed at film lovers. Below are the other titles and what they include.