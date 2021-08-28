With See Season 2 now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Alfre Woodard about the making of the fantastic post-apocalyptic drama series. If you haven’t watched See, the series takes place in the distant future after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind, and the few that have sight are considered witches and are hunted down and killed. Season 2 picks up 30 days after the events of the Season 1 finale and follows Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) as he searches for his daughter in the city of Trivantes. See also stars Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Dave Bautista, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

The second season of See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

During the fun interview, Alfre Woodard talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of See, what it’s really like filming on location in the forest, how much she was told about her character and the arc of the series when she signed on, what Season 2 is about, and more. In addition, she talked about making The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers and shares a great story about the making of Star Trek: First Contact and why she still has scars on her arms from a stunt that went wrong.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'See' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as Brothers at War

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Alfre Woodard

When did she feel like could make a living just by acting?

What does she remember from the making of Star Trek: First Contact 25 years ago?

How she still has scars on her arms from a stunt that went wrong during the filming of First Contact.

What did she learn on See Season 1 that she took to the second season?

What See Season 2 is about.

How much was she told about her character’s history and the arc of the show when she signed on?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of See?

What was it like making The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers?

How she had to do a stunt on The Gray Man and why she felt like she didn’t do a great job on it.

Image via Apple TV+

Share Share Tweet Email

'See' Season 2 Featurette Promises More Jason Momoa in Armor, Plus Dave Bautista Joins AppleTV+ Series The post-apocalyptic series has already been renewed for Season 3.

Read Next