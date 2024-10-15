Good evening, Alfred Hitchcock fans. The master of suspense is about to be presented in a new coat of paint with a terrifying new limited edition set that gives six of his most beloved films the 4K Blu-ray treatment. Set to release through Gruv this November, Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection packages together Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo, Rear Window, North By Northwest, and To Catch a Thief in one place for the first time. All the discs also come with plenty of extra goodies and are contained in a book with stunning artwork courtesy of Tristan Eaton and plenty of other insights about the films inside.

Hitchcock casts a remarkably long shadow not just in horror, but in cinema itself. He's seen as one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time for his ability to create suspense and enrapture audiences in his stories. The films featured in this collection, especially, have made waves throughout film history and have been referenced or parodied to no end in everything from The Simpsons to That 70s Show and even Raising Hope. Though the director's name is the one on the collection, his movies also boast some iconic performances, from the twisted turn by Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in Psycho to Cary Grant's on-the-run Roger O. Thornhill in North By Northwest and Grace Kelly's elegant Frances Stevens in To Catch a Thief.

The Iconic Film Collection looks to be a comprehensive package for these six films for cinephiles, partly thanks to the book everything is contained in. Filled with 38 pages of storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and insights, it's meant to be the perfect display piece for a coffee table. Also featured throughout is more of Eaton's colorful artwork, which superimposes elements from the movies to create unique pieces that pay homage to Hitchcock's greatest moments. The cover art caps everything off with a silhouette of Hitchcock himself filled with scenes, titles, and more from the films contained inside.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection Has Hours of Special Features

Image via Gruv

To round out the collection, the remastered movies also come with an eye-watering list of extras that cover just about every step of their creation. Included are retrospective documentaries, screen tests, commentaries, featurettes, promotional material, trailers, alternate endings, and so much more totaling over 15 hours of content. Retrospective videos and feature commentaries also dissect these films through a modern lens with authors who have extensively studied Hitchcock, like Dr. Drew Casper, screenwriters, like North By Northwest's Ernest Lehman, and even other directors like the late great William Friedkin. With everything included, the whole package is available for $129.99 USD, though, at the time of writing, the promo code SIGNUP20 can also get buyers 20% off the collection.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection is up for pre-order now on Gruv and will begin shipping out on November 26. Get a look at the book and discs in the gallery above.