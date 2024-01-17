Known for his expertise in suspenseful thrills and exceptional storytelling, Alfred Hitchcock is among one of the greatest as well as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time who changed the world of cinema with classics such as Psycho and The Birds. Born in 1899 in England, Hitchcock initially entered the film industry as a title card designer and in 1925, he made his directorial debut with the British-German silent film, The Pleasure Garden. By 1939, Hitchcock had become an international sensation and eventually moved to Hollywood, where he made a series of successful films that are still widely viewed today, including Shadow of a Doubt, The Man Who Knew Too Much and North By Northwest.

While the Master of Suspense is universally known for his groundbreaking work and legacy, his films featured some of Hollywood's biggest stars, such as Ingrid Bergman, James Stewart, and Cary Grant, who essentially solidified Hitchcock's impeccable cinematic vision. Out of notable names ranging from Grace Kelly and Joseph Cotten to Peter Lorre and Vera Miles, these are 10 of the best stars who had the opportunity to work with Alfred Hitchcock.

10 Tippi Hedren

Best known for 'The Birds' (1963)

Born Nathalie Kay Hedren, Tippi Hedren moved from her home in Minnesota to New York City at the age of 20, where she joined the Eileen Ford modeling agency. In 1950, she made her first feature film debut in an uncredited role in the musical comedy, The Petty Girl, and was a successful fashion model throughout the 1950s and 1960s who appeared on the cover of popular magazines such as Glamour and Life. In 1961, Hedren appeared in a television commercial, which caught the attention of Hitchcock, who made arrangements to meet with her about a potential project.

Hedren was under the impression that the project was for the director's television show, Alfred Hitchcock Presents. However, he later learned it was for his now-iconic classic, The Birds, which made Hedren a star overnight and earned a Golden Globe Award. After the massive success of The Birds, Hedren starred in Hitchcock's psychological thriller, Marnie, alongside Sean Connery, marking the final collaboration between the director and Hedren. While Hedren continued to appear in popular television shows and films, she has dedicated a majority of her efforts to animal rescues and conservation as well as setting up worldwide relief programs for those who are impacted by natural disasters.

Tippi Hedren's Roles Movie Character The Birds Melanie Daniels Marnie Marnie Edgar

9 Joan Fontaine

Best known for 'Rebecca' (1940)

Oscar-winning actress, Joan Fontaine is best known for her leading roles during Hollywood's Golden Age and being the younger sister of Olivia De Havilland, making them the only siblings in history to win Academy Awards in the lead-acting category. Born in Tokyo City, Japan, Fontaine suffered from health issues as a child and, per a physician's recommendation, she and her family moved to the United States, where her health began to improve as a teenager. In 1935, Fontaine made her feature film debut in MGM's No More Ladies but was credited as Joan Burfield.

After signing a contract with RKO Pictures, Fontaine landed a few major roles, earning two Oscar nominations before starring in Hitchcock's adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel, Rebecca, with Laurence Olivier. The movie earned Fontaine her first Academy Award for Best Actress. The following year, she won the same award for her performance in Hitchcock's romantic thriller, Suspicion. With a career spanning over five decades, Fontaine reigns as one of Hollywood's greatest stars and is the only actress to have ever won an Oscar for a Hitchcock film.

Joan Fontaine's Roles Movie Character Rebecca Mrs. de Winter Suspicion Lina McLaidlaw

8 Peter Lorre

Best known for 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1934)

Prior to his success in Hollywood, Hungarian and American actor, Peter Lorre, earned notoriety in Europe before becoming an international sensation after his performance in Fritz Lang's classic thriller, M, as a serial killer who preys on young girls. Like Lorre, Hitchcock's success originally stemmed overseas, where he directed several popular films, such as Sabotage and The Lady Vanishes, before making his American debut. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, Lorre fled Germany and took refuge in Paris where he was spotted by Ivor Montagu who believed the actor would be perfect for Hitchcock's upcoming film, The Man Who Knew Too Much.

After settling in Hollywood and signing a contract with Columbia Pictures, Lorre returned to England for Hitchcock's espionage thriller, Secret Agent, which Variety called "good spy entertainment." By the 1940s, Lorre had moved on to Warner Bros. Studio where his career began to flourish and despite never receiving a single Oscar nomination, Lorre is remembered as one of Hollywood's most underrated players and was essentially immortalized by Warner Bros. cartoonists, serving as the inspiration behind several characters in animated features and shows, most notably Looney Tunes.

Peter Lorre's Roles Movie Character The Man Who Knew Too Much Abbott Secret Agent The General

7 Vera Miles

Best known for 'Psycho' (1960)

Actress, Vera Miles, was born in Oklahoma but grew up in Kansas where, in 1948, she was crowned Miss Kansas and became the third runner-up in the Miss America contest. The following year, Miles moved to Los Angeles where she earned small bit roles in movies and television, before making her first credited film appearance in the 1952 romantic comedy, The Rose Bowl Story. Miles eventually signed a contract with Warner Bros. and starred alongside her future husband, Gordon Scott in Tarzan's Hidden Jungle as Scott's love interest, but her career took off after appearing in John Ford's classic Western, The Searchers starring John Wayne.

In 1956, Miles collaborated for the first time with Hitchcock, starring in the director's film noir, The Wrong Man, with Henry Fonda, and ended up signing a five-year personal contract with The Master of Suspense. Hitchcock had intended for Miles to become his next "Hitchcock Blonde" casting her in what many consider to be his most iconic film, Psycho, but when Miles broke the news that she was pregnant, Hitchcock abandoned his plans to pair her alongside James Stewart in Vertigo. Despite her career subsiding with Hitchcock, Miles continued to earn top-tier roles in movies and television, including The Twilight Zone, My Three Sons and Disney's feature film Follow Me Boys co-starring Fred MacMurray.

Vera Miles' Roles Movie Character The Wrong Man Rose Balestrero Psycho Lila Crane

6 Joseph Cotten

Best known for 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Joseph Cotten is one of the most underrated actors of Hollywood's Golden Age who made his feature film debut in Orson Welles' masterpiece, Citizen Kane. Born in Virginia in 1905, Cotten originally gained prominence on the Broadway stage in several original productions, including Jezebel and The Philadelphia Story with Katharine Hepburn, and eventually made his way to radio where he met Welles. By the 1940s, Cotten continued to work with Welles, starring in The Magnificent Ambersons and Journey into Fear, which propelled his career in Hollywood. In 1943, he starred in Hitchcock's personal favorite film, Shadow of a Doubt, which is considered to be one of Cotten's most memorable roles.

After the major success of Shadow of a Doubt, Cotten accepted a long-term contract with producer, David O. Selznick, who loaned the actor out to MGM Studios for the classic film noir, Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. Shortly after starring alongside Welles in The Third Man, Cotten reunited with Hitchcock as well as Bergman in 1949 for the historical British drama, Under Capricorn. Throughout Cotten's extensive (and impressive) career, he never once received an Academy Award nomination and is regarded by many as one of the best actors of all time to never earn such recognition.

Joseph Cotten's Roles Movie Character Shadow of a Doubt Uncle Charlie Under Capricorn Sam Flusky

5 Ingrid Bergman

Best known for 'Notorious' (1946)

Ingrid Bergman was a renowned Swedish actress who is considered to be one of the most influential stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood and was also the first female star to earn the Triple Crown of Acting. Born in Stockholm in 1915, Bergman started her career appearing in various Swedish and German films and made her American feature film debut in the 1939 film, Intermezzo, alongside Gone With the Wind star, Leslie Howard. Intermezzo was a massive hit and ultimately made Bergman a star overnight and, according to film historian, David Thomson, her natural beauty and lack of makeup had a profound impact on American cinema as well as the industry.

Bergman went on to star in several notable films, including in the classic romance, Casablanca, opposite Humphrey Bogart, and is considered to be her most memorable role. After proving herself as a major box office draw, she starred in her first Hitchcock film, Spellbound, with Gregory Peck, which marked the first of three collaborations with the Master of Suspense. With a career spanning five decades, Bergman earned seven Academy Award nominations in both acting categories and ended up winning a grand total of three, which include Gaslight, Anastasia, and The Murder on the Orient Express. In 1999, the American Film Institute named Bergman as the fourth-greatest actress of Hollywood's Golden Age.

Ingrid Bergman's Roles Movie Character Spellbound Dr. Constance Petersen Notorious Alicia Huberman Under Capricorn Lady Henrietta Flusky

4 Henry Fonda

Best known for 'The Wrong Man' (1956)

Henry Fonda was a successful stage and film star who became known for playing characters who embodied the everyday man. Born in Nebraska in 1905, Fonda was 20 years old when he began his acting career at the Omaha Community Playhouse and became fascinated with the stage, striving to learn every aspect of it. After making his mark on Broadway, Fonda made his way to Hollywood, where he earned his first major break starring in the 1935 film, The Farmer Takes a Wife, with Janet Gaynor. Fonda starred in several classic films, including Jezebel opposite Bette Davis and Jesse James but he gained considerable recognition for his role in John Ford's adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel, The Grapes of Wrath, which earned Fonda his first Oscar nomination.

In 1956, Fonda starred in Hitchcock's docudrama film noir, The Wrong Man, which is based on the true story of an innocent man who is accused of robbery. While Fonda only worked with Hitchcock on one film, The Wrong Man is the only Hitchcock film based on a true story and has also been credited as an inspiration for Martin Scorsese's iconic film, Taxi Driver, starring Robert De Niro. Fonda is another major Golden Age star who received several deserving Oscar nominations throughout his career, and in 1981, he finally won the Academy Award for his performance in On Golden Pond, which also starred his daughter, Jane Fonda.

Henry Fonda's Roles Movie Character The Wrong Man Manny Balestrero

3 James Stewart

Best known for 'Rear Window' (1954)

Known for his distinctive drawl and common man roles, James "Jimmy" Stewart ranks as one of Hollywood's greatest stars who is remembered for classic films such as It's a Wonderful Life, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. Born in 1908, the Pennsylvania-born actor attended Princeton University where he majored in architecture and also became involved in the university's drama and music clubs. After graduating in 1932, Stewart joined the university's stock company and eventually moved to New York City. Stewart gained notoriety on the stage before signing a long-term contract with MGM Studios, appearing in his first major film role with Spencer Tracy in the 1935 film, The Murder Man.

Stewart's breakthrough role came in Frank Capra's comedy, You Can't Take It With You, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. In 1948, Stewart collaborated with Hitchcock for the first time, starring in the psychological crime thriller, Rope, marking the director's first film in Technicolor. Stewart reunited with Hitchcock for the director's 1956 film, Rear Window, starring Grace Kelly, Thelma Ritter and Raymond Burr, and that same year, he starred in Hitchcock's American remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much alongside Doris Day. The fourth and final film between Stewart and Hitchcock, Vertigo, didn't relay the same success as Rear Window but over the years, the movie has earned immense support and in 2007, it was named the ninth-greatest American film of all time by the American Film Institute.

James Stewart's Roles Movie Character Rope Rupert Cadell Rear Window L.B. Jefferies The Man Who Knew Too Much Dr. Benjamin McKenna Vertigo John 'Scottie' Furguson

2 Grace Kelly

Best known for 'Rear Window' (1954)

Cinematic icon and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, was one of the biggest stars to have worked with Hitchcock and is the epitome of the director's leading lady. Born in 1929 in Philadelphia, Kelly took an early interest in acting and starred in various local productions before being accepted by the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. After appearing in several popular television series and stage productions, Kelly made her feature film debut in the classic 1952 Western, High Noon, starring opposite Gary Cooper, which earned four Academy Award nominations and is considered by many as one of the greatest films of all time.

Kelly soon gained Hitchcock's attention and in 1954, he cast her as the lead in the director's crime thriller, Dial M for Murder, with Ray Milland and Robert Cummings. The movie earned overall positive reviews, noting Kelly's strong performance and stunning costume design by the legendary Edith Head, who was hired for all of Kelly's films. Kelly went on to star in Hitchcock's iconic psychological thriller, Rear Window, alongside James Stewart and, that same year, she received her first and only Academy Award for her performance in The Country Girl co-starring Bing Crosby. The following year, Kelly made her third film with Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief, which was one of the actress' final roles, before marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

Grace Kelly's Roles Movie Character Dial M for Murder Margot Wendice Rear Window Lisa Fremont To Catch a Thief Frances Stevens

1 Cary Grant

Best known for 'North By Northwest' (1959)

Known for his mid-Atlantic accent and dashing style, Cary Grant was an English-born actor who the American Film Institute named as the second-greatest actor of Hollywood's Golden Age and is best known for his screwball comedies and Hitchcock films. Born in Bristol in 1904, Grant was fascinated by the stage at an early age and joined a theater group, the Pender Troupe, which took him to the United States for a national tour. Once the tour ended, Grant stayed in the States, where he established himself in the American Vaudeville Circuit. He made his feature film debut in the 1932 comedy, This is the Night, and after a series of financially unsuccessful films, he finally earned his breakthrough role in the 1937 screwball comedy, Topper.

Grant eventually moved away from the comedy genre and, in 1941, he starred in Hitchcock's romantic film noir, Suspicion, which highlighted the actor's uncanny ability to play both a charming and sinister character. He went on to make three more films with Hitchcock, including Notorious and To Catch a Thief, but North By Northwest, is considered to be his most iconic Hitchcock film, as well as one of his signature roles. Throughout Grant's career, he earned two Academy Award nominations but never won. In 1970, he was honored for his immense contributions to the world of cinema with an honorary Academy Award.

Cary Grant's Roles Movie Character Suspicion Johnnie Aysgarth Notorious T.R. Devlin To Catch a Thief John Robie North By Northwest Roger Thornhill

