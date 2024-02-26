The Big Picture Billy Wilder's clever advertising ploy with Double Indemnity challenged David O. Selznick's campaign for Since You Went Away , which enraged Selznick so much that he considered taking legal action against Wilder.

Alfred Hitchcock's support for Wilder amid the advertising war highlighted the film's broad appeal and classic status.

Double Indemnity 's success propelled Wilder's career and sparked a creative renaissance, overshadowing Selznick's marketing efforts.

Ever since the earliest days of cinema, advertising has been an important component of building anticipation for upcoming high profile releases. While films must sometimes rely on strong word-of-mouth in order to generate repeated interest from audiences, a great movie trailer or marketing play can help in generating headlines. Although many modern movie trailers have been accused of being intentionally misleading, these disreputable marketing techniques are nothing new. Even during the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” the behind-the-scenes disputes between creative collaborators led to comparative advertising ploys that attempted to smear rival releases. There’s perhaps no better example than a 1944 controversy in which rival filmmakers Billy Wilder, David O. Selznick, and Alfred Hitchcock attacked each other using newspaper ads.

How 'Double Indemnity' Sparked an Advertising War

Often heralded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time, Wilder was a unique storyteller known for his ability to craft intelligent, creative plots and memorable characters. While many of his best films are noted for their comedic success, Wilder’s 1944 thriller Double Indemnity was one of the highest profile releases of his entire career. Based on the novel of the same name by James M. Cain, Double Indemnity follows the morally dubious insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) as he falls in love with the housewife Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), who is accused of killing her husband. Although the potential profits earned from the crime could potentially grant Walter and Phyllis a generous sum, their claims are investigated by the claims adjuster, Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson).

While his skills as a filmmaker were noted ever since he made his directorial debut with the 1934 French comedy thriller Mauvaise Graine, Wilder was certainly taking on a more ambitious project with Double Indemnity. Paramount had invested in securing the rights for the film, as the studio theorized that Double Indemnity could become one of the biggest hits of the year. However, Double Indemnity was drowned out in advertising by the release of Since You Went Away, a historical epic produced by Selznick. Given that Selznick had won two successive Academy Awards for Best Picture for producing Gone With the Wind and Rebecca, he had significantly more resources at his disposal than what Wilder was afforded.

Since You Went Away was promoted as one of United Artists’ biggest releases ever, and received a significant marketing campaign that took out large advertisements in leading trade publications. Playing upon Selznick’s past success, the advertisements for the film read that “Since You Went Away are the four most important words in movies since Gone With the Wind!” Wilder detested the Since You Went Away ads and decided to run a parodic rival campaign. He personally bought out his own advertisements in the Hollywood trade papers that stated that “Double Indemnity are the two most important words in movies since Broken Blossoms!” While it contained a reference to a 1919 film directed by D.W. Griffith, Wilder’s ads were clearly aimed at satirizing the overblown nature of the Since You Went Away marketing.

'Double Indemnity' Outperformed 'Since You Went Away'

While the message was run as a tongue-in-cheek warning to not take advertising too seriously, Selznick was infuriated by the Double Indemnity ads and considered taking legal action against Wilder. Given Selznick’s significant influence on both film production and marketing, he had the power to potentially torpedo Wilder’s career and draw attention away from Double Indemnity’s release. However, Wilder thankfully found an ally in Hitchcock, who had his own disputes over creative control with Selznick amidst the production of Rebecca. While the Best Picture win had been beneficial to his career, Hitchcock harbored his own resentments towards Selznick, and decided to support a fellow filmmaker.

Hitchcock took out his own advertisements in support of Double Indemnity, which read “the two most important words in movies today are 'Billy Wilder!'" While clearly a jab at Selznick’s marketing tactics, Hitchcock’s support certainly aided Double Indemnity’s broad appeal; Hitchcock had already directed several future classics, and was regarded as one of the industry’s finest filmmakers. His support was unsurprising given how similar in tone Double Indemnity was to many of Hitchcock’s early works; the film is regarded as a classic within the neo-noir genre, which Hitchcock helped to invent.

'Double Indemnity' Kicked off a Billy Wilder Renaissance

Despite Selznick’s attempts to divert audience attention towards Since You Went Away, Double Indemnity was a smash hit that skyrocketed Wilder’s prospects as a filmmaker. The film’s intricate plotting, incorporation of dark humor, and morally dubious characters made it an instant classic, proving that Wilder was capable of making subversive choices within a studio film. The film received seven Academy Award wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Wilder. The film had a sizable impact on noir cinema, and is often ranked among the greatest mystery movies ever made.

While he would ultimately walk home from the ceremony empty-handed, Wilder took home the top two prizes the subsequent year with the release of his 1945 drama The Lost Weekend. Double Indemnity kicked off a period of creative industriousness for Wilder, whose name alone was enough to generate interest in an upcoming project. While Selznick poured extensive resources into trying to sell his films to mass markets, they lacked the consistency of quality that was present within Wilder’s work. Wilder maintained a sense of self-awareness about the commercialization of Hollywood, and even satirized the industry with his 1950 masterpiece Sunset Boulevard.

Ironically, Since You Went Away was largely forgotten in the aftermath of its release, as Wilder’s film was clearly the more acclaimed film of 1944. While the film certainly contained strong performances from Claudette Colbert and Joseph Cotton, it hardly ranked among the best films of the decade. Given the significant advertising budget and Selznick’s ambitions, Since You Went Away can be written off as a disappointment.

