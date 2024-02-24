The Big Picture Number 17 is a forgotten Hitchcock film, with a convoluted plot and mix of thrills and comedy.

By 1932, Alfred Hitchcock didn't have the reputation as a titan of the film industry that he would gain after his move to Hollywood in 1939. He wasn't the man behind some of the greatest literary adaptations, horror films, and thrillers of the 20th Century. He wasn't yet known for his inclination to harass, objectify, and demean his actors, and even his famous silhouette was decades away. By the time of our story, Hitchcock was only 32 years old but already a certified hit maker with his seminal silent film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog. He was still working in England and had been given the opportunity to make the first British sound film, Blackmail, in 1929.

In the long and storied career of the Master Of Suspense, Number 17 is a mere footnote. Based on Joseph Jefferson Farjeon's play of the same name, a detective, a derelict, a knocked-out police officer, his worried daughter, and a collection of jewel thieves all end up in an abandoned house. From there, a mystery unravels. Cross and double-cross, concealed and confused identities, all surrounding a stolen necklace and a train to catch. It's marketed as a comedy-thriller, and there are gags there, mostly about the derelict named Ben, bumbling around this high-stakes scenario and generally being drunk and lower-class, hilarious.

There are also thrills, this film being most well known for its climax involving a high-speed chase by train, bus, and even boat. Even before that, there are fistfights, guns going off, people dangling from the top floor. Other than that, this film is kind of all over the place. The action scenes play out in dead, awkward silence, and the story is extremely convoluted and even more difficult to follow now without any remastering of the sound or visuals. Some of the jokes land, but you're more confused about what angle Hitchcock was trying to take. Despite its overall quality, this film fits snuggly into Hitchock's oeuvre. There was a foundation being laid here for things he would do in later, better movies. He would direct better chase scenes in North By Northwest. He would have better banter for his actors written by John Michael Hayes in To Catch A Thief. However, one lesson he wouldn't learn in the production of this film was not to work with animals.

Number 17 (1932) A gang of thieves gather at a safe house following a robbery, but a detective is on their trail. Release Date November 7, 1932 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Leon M. Lion , Anne Grey , John Stuart , Donald Calthrop , Barry Jones , Ann Casson , Henry Caine , Garry Marsh Runtime 66 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Joseph Jefferson Farjeon , Alma Reville , Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock vs. A Hundred Cats

Little is known about the production of this film. The heavy use of miniatures for the final chase scene is plain to see and rather adorable, but we can glean some information from Hitchcock/Truffaut, published in 1966. The whole book is a dialogue between two all-star filmmakers, a conversation that happened while the two were in a room at Universal Studios. Truffaut was around the same age Hitchcock was when he made Number 17, and Hitchcock was a firmly established legend.They go through Hitchcock's filmography, revealing a rather amusing story about the production of this film.

One would think that in a film where everyone is pointing guns at each other, more would go off. That was the plan and even more than that, the abandoned house where the majority of the film takes place was going to be a haven for, as Hitchcock says, a hundred stray cats. The plan was that whenever a gun would go off, the frightened kitties would scramble up and down the stairs in unison. We can see Hitchcock's fondness for a good Eisenstein montage in this film, and the cats would further break up the action with some lighthearted comedy. After all, who doesn't like kitty cats?

You may be able to move people around like living props, but cats aren't up to playing those games. First, it wasn't just the cats that were brought on set, but the dozens of people who owned the cats who filled up the studio. They'd also behave as a cat would when a gun has been fired right next to them. Instead of obediently trotting up the stairs, they would jump over the barrier set up at the bottom and run around the studio. The owners had to wrangle them back in, having to call over every other owner for their specific cat. When they got the cats all together again, they attempted to put netting around the stairs so they wouldn't pull another fast one. The gun goes off, and about three go up the stairs. The rest would cling to the netting. Hitchcock gave up on the whole idea. Maybe one or two cats could be spotted in the film, but none of them would be told what to do. Not even by Alfred Hitchcock.

Hitchcock's Fraught Relationship With The Animal Kingdom

In reality, it isn't very likely there were literally a hundred cats or just a dozen. Only so many could fit on a flight of stairs, after all. That doesn't take away from the chaotic comedy of this story, a Jellicle bunch taking on a director known for being uncompromising and controlling and winning. W. C Fields once famously said about show business: Never work with children or animals. Children have been disproved mostly, but animals are a whole other story. You can raise them from birth and be renowned worldwide for knowing how to tame them, but at the end of the day, animals will just kind of do whatever they want.

This is a lesson Hitchcock would learn again in a greater capacity when making The Birds, with 25,000 lice-ridden and only partially trained ravens and seagulls leaving behind more than just droppings. The star Tippi Hedren received a nasty scratch for her trouble, and the birds had to be drugged and tied down just to stay on their marks. However, that film was still made. Those birds couldn't make Hitchcock admit defeat, but the cats could.

Would this film have improved with the inclusion of this scene and the cats? Usually, I would say yes because everything is improved with cats. But in Number 17's case, I'd say this small disaster was kind of a blessing in disguise. The film had already been criticized for how tonally confusing it was. Whether Hitchcock was going for thrills or laughs, maybe they would've further solidified that it was a comedy, or it could've been considered too goofy for the darker, more gothic tone that an old English house could provide. The film is only a little over an hour long, and there is more than enough crammed into such a short time.

