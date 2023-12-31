The Big Picture Alfred Hitchcock should be credited as the first filmmaker to use the freeze-frame technique in his 1928 film Champagne.

Despite being considered one of Hitchcock's worst films, Champagne showcases his early visual imagination and innovative techniques.

Hitchcock's use of freeze-frames was not for dramatic effect but rather to bridge gaps in time and engage the audience in the storytelling experience.

What has Alfred Hitchcock not gotten credit for yet? He's spent his afterlife being lionized as arguably one of the three greatest filmmakers in history, and cinephiles regularly lament him somehow never winning a competitive Oscar despite being nominated five times. He's considered the man who invented slasher films with Psycho, he attempted the first true one-take film with Rope long before Birdman won Best Picture, and he became the first director to truly make himself a successful brand since Charlie Chaplin. But what if I told you that he should also be properly credited as the first filmmaker to use one of the most common cinematic tricks in the book, one that even baseline film students would know how to use. In a 1928 hidden gem called Champagne, a film that he himself claimed to be his worst film and worthy of no comment, Hitchcock casually invented the freeze-frame.

What Is Alfred Hitchcock's 'Champagne' About?

Champagne is a romantic comedy about a rich girl named Betty (Betty Balfour), a rich girl who lives off of daddy's money and who's madly in love with a man (Jean Gabin), who her father (Gordon Harker) is convinced is a no-good scoundrel. Betty is unconvinced, no matter the fact that the man tends to flake out on her every time that she tries to get him to propose to her. Betty and her boyfriend fight a lot, mostly because he resents how controlling he finds her to be. The father uses this as an opportunity to hatch his scheme: he claims that he's lost all the money he's made from his champagne business, and that Betty must learn to make it on her own in the real world. What follows is a fairly silly and not all that interesting attempt at screwball comedy, involving a bizarre subplot involving a "mystery man" who's keeping tabs on Betty, and we honestly don't even get to see her engage in the working world much; frankly, the whole story feels like a huge waste, given Hitchcock's usual command of storytelling.

'Champagne' Stands Out For Its Visual Language

So then why bother with this film that Hitch himself doesn't seem to even respect? It's an early indicator of the visual imagination that Hitchcock would develop over the years by the time he hit his prime. One of his big calling cards was his understanding of point of view, of knowing how to really make us perceive the setting the way a specific character is experiencing it. Take that legendary ending of Spellbound, where we get a giant hand holding a giant gun to show someone about to use it. Hitchcock used that trick as far back as 1928, bookending this film with a POV shot of a person drinking a glass of champagne until it's empty. The camera is pointing directly through the end of the glass as it's tipped up in front of the camera, with champagne slowly getting poured out off-screen, and what we should be focusing on is perfectly framed by the circular bottom. It's a substitution for the standard iris that opens and closes silent films, and it ties in nicely as a visual pun on the title of the film.

While the film doesn't have quite the sense of blocking that Hitchcock would perfect, as most scenes are shot as bustling crowds or stationery close-ups, it does exhibit early signs of his ease with using pure visuals to direct our eyes to what's most important. Early on, when Betty is introduced to us, she's in pilot gear and covered in soot; when she lifts her goggles off her head, it leaves her eyes perfectly clean and free of soot. This ensures we only look at her eyes for her entire introduction, making it easier for us to imprint on her.

Or look at a scene where Betty meets with her father and kisses him on the mouth. She goes in for the kiss, and the camera lets her move into an extreme close-up of her lips; we then get an extreme close-up of her dad's pursed lips, and the camera racks away from the extreme close-up to a standard close-up. It visually indicates that the kiss these two share is different from the kiss she would share with her boyfriend, plus it makes for a fun gag. Hitchcock was always adept at using the camera to navigate around sexual matters, both to get around censorship issues (see the legendarily long kiss in Notorious) and to inject humor into the scenario (see the ending gag in North By Northwest), and Champagne is an early example of his ingenuity.

How Does Hitchcock Use the Freeze Frame in 'Champagne'?

As for the much ballyhooed freeze-frame that I've been hyping up, it takes place just over halfway through the film. Betty is now officially "poor" and looking for work; she sees an advertisement for a modeling job, and underneath that job opportunity is a different ad for a cruise line. She gets lost in a daydream about her previous life of lavish partying, imagining a room full of people waltzing together in a ballroom. This lasts for a number of seconds, and then the shot abruptly switches to a still frame of the same ballroom full of people, and the camera pulls back to reveal it's now a framed photograph that Betty is looking at outside the building where the job opportunity is. It's not the smoothest of transitions compared to what we've grown accustomed to, but in its artistic intent, it uses the idea of freezing time as a way of getting us from one location to a completely different one, saving on the runtime needed to show her getting to the job.

The Modern Freeze Frame Serves a Different Purpose

Nowadays, we think of freeze frames mostly as a way of ending films with a mic drop quality. With movies ranging from The 400 Blows to The Breakfast Club, freeze frames are traditionally used as snapshots that make whatever final impression the film wants to leave feel more powerful. Sometimes, more kinetic-minded filmmakers will use sporadic freeze frames as a way of emphasizing certain points of action that matter at the moment, most notably people like Michael Bay or late period Tony Scott.

Not to mention the way freeze frames have been the bedrock for some advancements in special effects, most notably how the Wachowski sisters created bullet time for The Matrix by essentially stringing together numerous different freeze frames from different angles in one continuous stream. Either way, freeze frames used in these ways are meant to be noticeable, to disrupt the flow of a film's tempo, in order to make you question why this specific moment matters so much that it must be stopped. It also makes for an easy way to create a comedic moment, as the complete pulling out of a film's momentary reality is an unexpected development, like Kuzco's interruption in The Emperor's New Groove.

Hitchcock wasn't interested in any of these principles; instead, he used the freeze-frame to bridge a gap in time, for the sake of the audience. Hitchcock often claimed that his philosophy of film revolved around making films more than "pictures of people talking," and cutting out all the boring parts of life, for the sake of the audience's interest. If his mentality could be compared to any other filmmaker, it's actually Satoshi Kon, the legendary animation master. One of the hallmarks of Kon's filmmaking was his use of transitions, effortlessly sliding between different scenes and settings using a variety of match cuts, freeze frames, and pans and zooms moving through the environment. It added a sense of fluidity and surreality to his films, tapping into the underlying dream logic that permeates all cinema. Given how often Hitchcock emphasized his need to keep the audience engaged at all times without relying on dialogue, it's no surprise that he would use a method that stops time dead to bring the audience further into the experience. It's more surprising that he didn't use it more often for the duration of his career.

