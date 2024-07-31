While this form of cinema has gone out of style, film noir movies once proved to be a popular and striking genre, giving birth to classics like The Maltese Falcon and Sunset Boulevard. This genre is made iconic through its unique style and plot devices, including chiaroscuro lighting, morally ambiguous characters, cynical outlook, seedy part of town, femme fatales, and a focus on crime. These aspects help create a dark mystery rooted in German Expressionism that reached its height in popularity in the 1940s and 1950s.

Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most influential directors in history, ruled these eras. Most known for Psycho (a horror landmark with undeniable noir elements), Hitchcock dabbled in film noir, although it is more appropriate to say he created his own genre that included film noir elements. Either way, generalizing the films, he made many standout noir films to cement his legacy as one of the greatest directors of all time.

10 'Rope' (1948)

Starring James Stewart, John Dall and Farley Granger

One of Hitchcock's earliest production roles, Rope, is based on a true story in 1924 where two wealthy students murdered their neighbor, obsessed with a "perfect crime." Cops catch the two immediately, but the film deviates from this horrific tale, focusing on two men believing themselves to be intellectually superior; the film has them leave a murdered body in a chest and throw a dinner party with the chest serving as the table.

Rope has an interesting premise, and fans root for the protagonists' downfall in a gripping and suspenseful movie. The dynamic between the two leads highlights one as arrogant and the other as paranoid, making for fascinating plot developments. The movie may not feature many aspects of film noir, most notably the stark darkness and light, but the morally ambiguous characters and cynical outlook are enough to land Rope at the bottom of the list.

9 'Dial M for Murder' (1954)

Starring Grace Kelly, Ray Milland, and Robert Cummings

Written by Frederick Knott, an English playwright, Hitchcock based Dial M for Murder on the 1952 stageplay of the same name. The film initially had a 3D version, but most theaters passed over it for the standard 2D version. When ex-tennis star Tony Wendice (Ray Milland) discovers his wife (Grace Kelly) cheating on him, he believes now is the perfect time to murder her and claim the inheritance. But after a botched murder, he must outwit the police as they dig up the truth.

Many fans debate whether Dial M for Murder is a film noir or color noir, as it features certain aspects of both. Either way, the movie is an intense ride as fans witness Wendice maneuver through police investigations and his wife's suspicion. This movie is perfect for fans of Knives Out despite being darker. The morally flawed protagonist, dramatic shots, and claustrophobic feeling help make Dial M for Murder a debated film noir.

8 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Starring Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll and Lucie Mannheim

Before Hollywood, Hitchcock made films in Britain, with The 39 Steps being one of his best. The film has since received remakes in 1959 and 2008, neither of which would surpass this classic, however. After discovering a murdered woman in his room, Richard Hannay (Robert Donat) is brought into an international spy ring. At the same time, he evades the police and tries to uncover the mystery of the 39 steps.

While the film focuses on the spy story, it still features film noir aspects such as a femme fatale, dramatic shots, and black-and-white lighting. The 39 Steps is a great film noir movie to get into the genre because of the witty dialogue and great cast that carry the enthralling 90-minute mystery. In a sea of great Hitchcock movies, The 39 Steps stands out as his first big hit and one of his best movies of all time.

7 'Rebecca' (1940)

Starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine and Judith Anderson

Many people won't believe that Hitchcock only has one Oscar win, which came from Rebecca, a well-received box office success that the director seems to dislike. After marrying a handsome widower (Laurence Olivier) who forces her to live under the shadow of his former wife, Rebecca, the unnamed female lead (Joan Fontaine) must deal with this eerie mystery while handling the jealous maid. Rebecca received a 2020 remake, often referred to by fans as the worst Netflix thriller.

Unlike the remake, the original Rebecca is a horrifying mystery with phenomenal acting and a gripping plot. The gothic style lends the film almost an avant-garde feel, but elements of film noir are clear. One aspect is the paranoid woman, a film noir trope Rebecca fully utilizes to create an eerie atmosphere surrounded by mystery and murder.

6 'The Wrong Man' (1956)

Starring Henry Fonda, Vera Miles and Anthony Quayle

As the only Hitchcock movie based on a true story, The Wrong Man closely follows the actual events. Looking to borrow money from his insurance policy for his wife, someone misidentifies him as a person who tried robbing the place twice. He and his lawyer put together a case to try and prove it wasn't him. However, the stress and severity of the case might break his family apart before he has the chance to clear his name.

As he tries to clear his name, the legendary actor Henry Fonda lends his talents beautifully to this drama mystery. While his character is the opposite of morally ambiguous, the film is rooted in a cynical outlook, with the system failing a perfectly innocent man and matched with the eerie lighting and dramatic shots. Hitchcock experiments with The Wrong Man, making the film more of a mystery than a suspenseful drama.

5 'Vertigo' (1958)

Starring James Stewart, Kim Novak and Barbara Bel Geddes

While Hitchcock significantly deviates from the book he based Vertigo on, the movie is an incredibly complex thriller. The film follows a retired cop tasked with protecting a woman who has been acting strangely. Before this, the detective suffered an incident that caused an overly fearful reaction to heights, along with vertigo, which only adds to the profound mystery the movie presents.

Vertigo is often cited as Hitchcock's best and most intense film, an impressive feat for "The Master of Suspense." Many classify Vertigo as a neo-noir film, which is a revival of film noir that utilizes themes of paranoia, alienation, and revenge. The film utilizes a significant theme of paranoia and deceitful relationships, which are enough to classify Vertigo as film noir and a revolutionary one at that, with an incredibly thrilling ending.

4 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Starring Farley Granger, Robert Walker and Ruth Roman

Hitchcock based Strangers on a Train on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. Famous tennis star Guy Haines (Farley Granger) is enraged by his wife's unwillingness to sign divorce papers. Enter Bruno Antony (Robert Walker), a psychopath with the idea for each man to murder the other's wife, convinced that it is a foolproof plan where they can both walk away scott-free.

Strangers on a Train is a thrilling, suspense-ridden movie that embodies many film noir principles, including morally ambiguous characters, a cynical outlook, and the dramatic camera angles and shots the genre is known for. The plot and themes help create a unique experience, and despite missing key film noir elements like a femme fatale and hard-boiled aspects, the fatalism and dark feeling clearly make Strangers on a Train a fantastic film noir and a great watch if fans enjoyed Netflix's Ripley.

3 'Rear Window' (1954)

Starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Thelma Ritter

Rear Window is based on the short story It Had to Be Murder, written by Cornell Woolrich. Hitchcock based the main villain on a producer with whom he feuded during his time making Rebecca. The movie is about a recuperating photographer wheelchair user who is convinced he witnessed a murder in the building opposite. Rear Window got a disappointing remake starring Christopher Reeve in one of his final movies.

The incredible suspense and anxiety of the film make the viewers feel helpless as they witness the captivating events of the movie. Many fans also seemed to appreciate Rear Window, as it is Hitchcocks' second-biggest movie at the box office behind Psycho. Dramatic camera angles, stark black-and-white imagery, and a reimagined femme fatale are all present in Rear Window, making it a classic film noir, with some claiming it to be the birth of neo-noir.