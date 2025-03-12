Alfred Hitchcock was known as the "Master of Suspense," and his directorial career bears out the accuracy of that title. The director knew his way around suspense sequences, from the staging to the tight editing and, of course, the marrying of sound design and music to his iconic imagery. Hitch knew how to tighten the screws on an audience and leave them breathless before offering a tension release, either through a violent climax or even a darkly humorous punchline. There is absolutely no doubt within the film community that Alfred Hitchcock was a preeminent director of thrillers and mysteries.

For all his successes in providing thrills and chills, though, Hitchcock has strangely few entries in his filmography that could be considered outright horror. He certainly crafted plenty of psychological thrillers and some of his best works were filled with gothic imagery, but straight horror was not his preferred genre. In fact, there are only three films of his prolific career that are commonly considered horror films. Even if that number is shockingly low for a director known for crafting some of the greatest cinematic scares, it's likely it only seems so because of the high quality of his three horror films. With two no doubt classics and an underrated return to form, Hitch was batting a thousand when it came to horror, and his films are always ripe for review.

3 'Frenzy' (1972)

Starring Jon Finch, Barry Foster and Alec McCowen

Image via Universal Pictures

After the back-to-back relative failures of his spy thrillers, Topaz and Torn Curtain, Hitchcock decided to return to a reliable plot revolving around a serial killer for his penultimate film Frenzy. Set and filmed in London, it was a return for the director, who had only directed two other films in his home country since making the leap to Hollywood. For his London-set serial killer thriller, which was adapted from the Arthur La Bern novel Goodbye Piccadilly, Farewell Leicester Square, he recruited screenwriter Anthony Shaffer, best known for writing the play Sleuth and its film adaptation and the cult classic folk-horror film The Wicker Man. Hitchcock would make good use of the London locations as well, with the film opening with a long aerial shot over the River Thames, and much of the action shot in the Covent Garden district of the city. The film's score was by English composer Ron Goodwin as well, though originally famed American composer Henry Mancini had been hired but was subsequently removed from the project when Hitchcock felt his work was too reminiscent of the director's frequent collaborator, Bernard Herrmann. The cast included English actors Jon Finch, best known for playing the title role in Roman Polanski's Macbeth and for being replaced by John Hurt as the first man to ever have his chest burst by a xenomorph in Alien when Finch took ill, Barry Foster, in a role originally offered to Michael Caine, and prolific theater actor Alec McCowen.

The plot concerns a series of murders of women, attributed to a serial killer labeled the "Necktie Murderer" due to the method by which the women are strangled. Unfortunately, for Richard Blaney (Finch), he is named the primary suspect in the murders after his ex-wife is found strangled and her secretary witnesses Blaney leave the premises. Unknown to Blaney, the murders are actually being committed by his friend Bob Rusk (Foster), who is a sexual sadist. Hitchcock engages in one of his favorite filmic pastimes here with dramatic irony, giving the audience more information than the characters and letting the tension build as they witness Rusk continue to murder and lay the blame on Blaney, a classic Hitchcockian "wrong man" protagonist. Finch is perfectly pitched as a ball of manic energy, which doesn't help to dissuade the authorities of his guilt, while Foster is calm, cool and charming as the vicious killer. McCowen provides scenes that engage in Hitchcock's penchant for dark humor as the Chief Inspector tasked with hunting down the serial killer, who also spends his nights at home dealing with his wife's exotic cooking. Hitchcock lets his humor turn black as pitch in the most macabre and memorable scene of the film where Foster attempts to retrieve an incriminating piece of evidence clutched in the rigor mortised hand of his victim from the back of a potato truck. Scenes such as that, as well as a violent scene of rape and murder, are what fully transform the film from a Hitchcock thriller into full-blown horror. Frenzy holds the distinction of being Hitchcock's only R-rated film, and it features explicit violence and nudity, which made it one of the director's most controversial. Even if the more graphic content doesn't necessarily make the film any scarier than the director's best, since Hitchcock had a talent for using the power of suggestion, Frenzy is still extremely effective and has often been considered the director's final masterpiece.