Alfred Hitchcock was one of the most prolific filmmakers during Hollywood's Golden Age who worked on numerous occasions with an array of iconic stars of the silver screen, such as Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, and Joan Fontaine. Out of all the notable names that the Master of Suspense collaborated with, James Stewart is one Hollywood legend who ranks as one of the director's best leading men.

Hitchcock and Stewart worked on four films together, each vastly different from the other in their own unique way, and are considered to be some of the greatest contributions to classic cinema. All of their films stand to be vital in both their careers, allowing Hitchcock to experiment with settings and camera techniques and allowing Stewart to work outside his wheelhouse, exploring more dark and complex roles. From Hitchcock's remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much, to the infamous psychological thriller, Rear Window, this is every Hitchcock and Stewart movie, ranked.

4 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1956)

Starring Doris Day, Edna Best, and Daniel Gélin

Hitchcock is one of few directors who remade his own work and, in 1956, he remade his 1934 crime thriller, The Man Who Knew Too Much, with significant alterations to the plot. Stewart stars alongside Doris Day as a married couple, Dr. Ben and Josephine McKenna, who, along with their young son (Christopher Olsen), go on vacation in Morocco, where they meet a seemingly friendly man, Louis Bernard (Daniel Gélin). When Louis is chased by police and stabbed in the marketplace, he tells Ben with his final breath about an assassination plot before dying, ultimately putting the American family in grave danger.

After the immense success of Rear Window, Stewart reunited with Hitchcock for The Man Who Knew Too Much, earning immense praise from audiences and critics for his powerhouse performance. In 1941, Hitchcock had originally thought of an American remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much, but in the end, he essentially agreed to a remake years later as a contractual agreement with Paramount Pictures. Even though the remake varies from the original, the 1956 version is still one of Hitchcock's most thrilling films, thanks to a tight, punched-up script, flawless performances, and a now-iconic tune, Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be), performed by Day, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

3 'Rope' (1948)

Starring John Dall, Farley Granger, and Joan Chandler