There is a significant shift within Alfred Hitchcock’s career when he transitioned from making films in his home country of Great Britain to working within the United States, which occurred when his 1940 masterpiece Rebecca was awarded with the Academy Award for Best Picture, even if he was ultimately snubbed of the Best Director prize. Hitchcock’s earlier films often focused on conspiracies, spies, and crime, but his subsequent American work tended to take on more compelling psychological and philosophical concepts. Hitchcock also entered the American entertainment industry at a very interesting time, as the ongoing World War II had completely changed the types of films that Hollywood was interested in making. Hitchcock was able to capture the anxieties brought upon by World War II with his brilliant survival thriller Lifeboat, which managed to tell an intense story of suspense and intrigue within the confines of a contained environment.

What Is ‘Lifeboat’ About?